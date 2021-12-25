Imran Khan’s ‘naya Pakistan’ speech seems empty as Pakistan faces foreign debt, inflation and unemployment





ANI | Updated: December 25, 2021 at 7:09 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “so-called” promises regarding the “naya Pakistan” seem meaningless, with his government borrowing heavily from international financial institutions to stay afloat and the country’s population also bearing down the debt burden as suffering from water, electricity crisis, inflation and unemployment. According to a report released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Pakistan took out US $ 15.32 billion in new foreign loans in fiscal year 2020-21, shattering the previous record of US $ 10.45 billion. dollars. In major embarrassment for the country, the Pakistani Embassy in Serbia via its official Twitter account revealed that the Pakistani government has not paid dues in the past three months. The country’s embassy had shared a public message on its social media account asking people “aap ne ghabrana nahi”. In its tweets, the embassy also claimed that the children of Pakistan embassy officials were forced to drop out of school due to non-payment of school fees.

A day after Pakistani diplomats in Serbia were forced to publicly express their woes, it was reported that the Pakistani Embassy in Washington was also in dire straits and had not been able to pay salaries. of its contract workers for nearly four months, according to The Singapore Post. It should be noted that if the Pakistani government did not have the money to pay even its diplomats, the condition of the common man in Pakistan would be even more deplorable, shaken by malnutrition, illiteracy, disease, rate. high birth rate, unemployment and low income. Unemployment in Pakistan fell from 5.8 percent in 2017-18 to 6.9 percent in 2018-19, according to the Labor Force Survey (LFS) released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf saw an increase in unemployment for both men and women, with the unemployment rate for men dropping from 5.1% to 5.9% and the unemployment rate for women dropping from 8, 3 percent to 10 percent, Dawn reported. The Pakistani rupee has recently depreciated 30.5% against the US dollar over the past three years and four months under the current government of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to The News International, the value of the Pakistani rupee has fallen from Rs 123 against USD in August 2018 to Rs 177 against USD in December 2021, a decrease of 30.5% in the last 40 months. This makes it one of the highest currency devaluations in the country’s history. Notably, the only other higher devaluation occurred after the fall of Dhaka and the Pakistani currency was devalued by 58%, from Rs 4.60 to Rs 11.10 against the US dollar in 1971-72. ANI)

