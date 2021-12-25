Trumps Scotland Golf Course has asked for $ 4million in leave aid





According to recently released accounts, Donald Trumps Scottish Golf Courses have claimed $ 4 million (3 million) in Covid relief leave payments from the UK government.

Documents filed with the UK Companies House showed that Trump’s holding company, Golf Recreation Scotland Ltd, which owns Trump Turnberry, suffered a loss of $ 4.55 million (3.4 million) in 2020.

The Trump Turnberry complex in Ayrshire was forced to close from March to July 2020 and then again from November to April 2021.

He received more than $ 3 million (2.3 million) in paid leave after downsizing from an average of 541 to 289.

Trump International in Aberdeenshire reported a loss of $ 1.74 million (1.3 million) over the same period.

The BBC reported that SLC Turnberry, a subsidiary of Golf Recreation Scotland, received between $ 582,000 and $ 1.47 million ($ 435,000 and $ 1.1 million) from January to August 2021 as part of additional time off requests not published by the UK government.

Eric Trump, the director of the company, signed a statement which read: Government support has been helpful in retaining as many jobs as possible, however, the uncertainty of the duration of the support and the sustained impact of the pandemic have meant that layoffs were needed to prepare the company for the long-term effects on the hospitality industry.

Both courses have seen their incomes plummet due to Covid restrictions.

Donald Trump cuts a ribbon on the 9th tee of his Trump Turnberry Resort surrounded by Eric, Don Jr and Ivanka in 2016.

(Getty Images)

Trump Turnberry’s revenue fell more than 50% in 2020 as he reported a heavy loss for the year.

The property remains fully committed to the resort and future plans are set to further improve the resort, maintaining Trump Turnberry as the premier destination in Scotland for luxury travel, championship golf and special events, according to the press release. company.

He blamed Brexit, of which Donald Trump was a big supporter, for the disruption of supply chains.

Lack of drivers and staff impacted product availability, and additional freight charges and airport fees pushed up prices, the company said.

In November, Scottish courts rejected a legal offer to force lawmakers to investigate Mr Trump’s purchase of his two popular golf resorts.

Leading nation prosecutors across the country are debating whether to continue an investigation into how the former president paid his course Trump Turnberry in 2014, and Trump International GolfLinks near Aberdeen eight years earlier.

Allen Weisselberg, longtime chief financial officer of Trump Organizations, stepped down as director of Golf Recreation Scotland in October after being charged with tax evasion, documents show.

He had previously resigned as director of Trump International Scotland in July.

