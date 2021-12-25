India to give COVID booster shots to health workers and the elderly: Modi | Coronavirus pandemic News





The Indian leader said healthcare and frontline workers and people over 60 with co-morbidities will receive a booster vaccine from January 10.

India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots as a precaution to healthcare workers and other frontline workers from January 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as cases of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus are increasing across the country. In a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, Modi also said people over 60 with co-morbidities will be offered booster shots after a recommendation from doctors. He added that 15-18 year olds would start being vaccinated against COVID-19 from January 3. From a precautionary standpoint, the government has decided that healthcare and frontline workers should start receiving a precautionary dose, Modi said. A security guard stands outside a ward in preparation for the Omicron variant coronavirus at a hospital in the city of Ahmedabad, in the home state of Modis, Gujarat [Ajit Solanki/AP Photo] Modi said 1.8 million isolation beds, 500,000 oxygen beds and 400,000 oxygen tanks were available across the country, among other hospital-related resources, as fears of another pandemic wave triggered the Omicron option grew. India has reported a rapid increase in Omicron cases, with the number reaching a total of 415 in 17 Indian states. The Indian leader warned that the pandemic was not over and there was a need to take precautions, including wearing face masks and washing hands, and following COVID-19 protocols. The Modis government administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 88% of the 944 million eligible people, while 61% took both doses. While millions of people still await a second injection, authorities will now begin offering booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers, who suffered from a crushing second wave of the virus over the summer that killed tens of thousands of people. Medical experts have said India needs to double its vaccination campaign and expand coverage to avoid a possible further rise in new infections, especially in the vast hinterland where health facilities are scarce. The federal government has urged states to impose restrictions on overcrowding during the holiday season until the New Year, and a few states have partially banned public celebrations. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in the country of 1.3 billion people is almost in half from a month ago. In the past 24 hours, India has reported 7,189 new infections, with an overall tally of 34.78 million, the second highest in the world behind the United States.

