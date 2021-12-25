Donald Trump’s New York restaurant refuses anti-vaccines for refusing to show proof of Covid vaccination





DONALD Trumps NYC restaurant on Thursday turned back an anti-vaccine group for refusing to show proof of vaccination.

Diners attempted to enter the Trump Grill, located in former President Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, according to video of the scene.

Anti-vaccine group was turned away from Trump Grill in Manhattan on Thursday

Donald Trump revealed last week that he had received his Covid booster shot

We came to Trump Tower because we thought Donald Trump was meant to be for America, he said he was against vaccination warrants, an unmasked protester said.

I thought as a man, who is for America, he would stand up, pay a $ 1000 fine and let us eat free, you know man is a billionaire he can afford a fine of $ 1,000.

It would make him look good. But instead his people did not serve us and it just exposed him as a fraud, the anti-vaxxer said. Everything speaks but no action.

In New York City, anyone five years of age or older wishing to dine indoors, see a show, or go to the gym must prove that they have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine.

But the group outside Trump Tower this week didn’t have it even when a police officer explained the rules to them.

Prove to us that we are a threat, one protester told the cop, while another said: The onus is on them because they assume we are a threat because we don’t have a vaccine. Well, prove to me that we are a threat.

The cop explained that Trump Grill had nothing to prove to the protesters.

You can make 10 reservations, this does not guarantee [anything.] It’s not a constitutional right, the officer said of dining at a restaurant.

A few days ago, during a live interview with Bill OReilly, Trump revealed that he received his Covid recall and was booed by the crowd.

No ! No ! No ! No ! No ! Trump told the crowd, saluting their reaction with his hand.

While Trump has voiced his opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed during his presidency.

The Big Apple has launched some of the most aggressive measures to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

About 5.9 million adults have received at least one first dose, out of seven million people aged 18 and over, or about 84%, while 5.8 million New Yorkers of all ages are fully immunized.

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio said of possible business closures due to the recent spate of Omicron variants: I absolutely feel this: no more closings.

We went through them. They were devastating. We can’t relive it.

On Thursday, it was announced that Times Square’s annual celebration will be reduced from what would normally seat around 58,000 people to around 15,000.

Everyone must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

Protester says vaccine warrant shows Trump to be 'a fraud'

A festively decorated Trump Tower is seen here

Trump Grill is located in the Trump Tower

Expert studies have shown that the risk of serious illness from Covid-19 is reduced by 90% or more in people who are fully vaccinated.

If there are cases of discovery of Covid among vaccinated people, they are rare.

In the case of a groundbreaking case, it is highly unlikely that the victims will be hospitalized with severe or fatal symptoms of the virus.

Health officials have indicated that the Omicron variant is more infectious and could lead to other breakthrough cases.

Still, the spread can be offset by all vaccinated Americans receiving a booster.

Current vaccines are expected to protect against serious illness, hospitalization and death due to infection with the Omicron variant.

With other variants, like Delta, vaccines have remained effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and death.

Studies have also shown that side effects from the vaccine are extremely rare.

Source: Centers for Disease Control.

