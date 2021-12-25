PM Modi addresses the nation and welcomes the vaccination campaign against Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a nationwide address on Saturday, announced that India will start immunizing children aged 15-18 from January 3 next year, while health and frontline workers will receive “precautionary doses” from January 10, 2022.

In addition, people over 60 who present with comorbidities will be able to take a booster dose, on the recommendation of a doctor, from January 10.

The Prime Minister said it was time to be careful as the highly contagious variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly across the world and cases are on the rise. Prime Minister Modi called on the population not to panic and to “use masks and wash their hands regularly”.

The Prime Minister urged citizens not to spread rumors and false news and warned everyone to remain vigilant. “We have carried out the biggest vaccination campaign and we want to work to improve it. We have to strengthen the country against Covid,” he said.

“Today, more than 61% of the Indian adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, around 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine,” he said, praising the India’s vaccination campaign.

He assured the citizens that all possible preparations are to combat the increase in infections and listed the number of hospital beds, oxygen beds available and the progress of vaccination.

“India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.40 lakh intensive care unit beds, 90,000 pediatric and non-ICU intensive care unit beds. he said.