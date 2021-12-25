Turkish lira tumbles after central bank rate cut

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a 50 percent increase in the country’s minimum wage in a bid to protect the Turkish people from spike in inflation just hours after the country’s central bank cut interest rates for the fourth consecutive month.

Erdogan, whose ruling party has suffered erosion of support in the polls amid a sharp drop in the pound and rising cost of living, hailed the increase as a historic wage increase for workers of the country, about 40 percent of whom earn the minimum wage.

I think this increase demonstrates our determination not to let our workers be crushed by rising prices, the President of Turkey said in a televised statement as he announced that the monthly net salary would drop from TL 2,826 in 2021 to 4 250 TL ($ 274). ) Next year.

The increase, which marks a rise of nearly 50 percent in lira, is a 27 percent drop in dollars from the start of this year due to the fall in the Turkish currency.

The announcement came shortly after the central bank lowered the cost of borrowing to 14% despite inflation reaching 21% a year, according to official statistics.

The country’s deeply negative real interest rates have put enormous pressure on the Turkish lira, which is down more than 50% against the dollar since the start of the year.

The pound hit a record high after Thursday’s decision, plunging 5.2% to 15.595 against the US dollar, according to data from Refinitiv.

The fall of the currency caused galloping inflation in a country heavily dependent on energy and imported raw materials.

Analysts have warned that the sharp increase in the wages of millions of workers, while necessary to help protect them from the rising costs of food and other basic items, would itself be inflationary.

There is a feedback between inflation and the minimum wage, said Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Istanbul Koc University. As the rate of inflation increases, you have to increase the minimum wage. And as the minimum wage goes up, it creates more inflation.

Erdogan, who rejects the established economic orthodoxy that high interest rates curb inflation, argued that reducing the cost of borrowing would lead to increased exports, investment and employment that would eventually stabilize the economy. currency and lower inflation.

But economists have described Erdogan’s determination to face warnings of high inflation as a risky and unprecedented economic experiment.

They say the president’s plans are likely to lead to uncontrollable price hikes, further eroding the standard of living of a population that already suffers from growing poverty.

Without the pain and suffering inflicted on 84 million people, it would be a fascinating economic experiment, said Refet Gurkaynak, professor of economics at Ankaras Bilkent University.

This shows that economists actually have a very good understanding of the fundamentals of monetary policy. We knew this would be the result and it is.

Charlie Robertson, chief economist at investment bank Renaissance Capital, said Erdogans’ approach was unprecedented. I can’t think of another leader who has pushed this strange mix of policies before, he said.

The central bank suggested the cut on Thursday was the last, saying in a statement accompanying the decision it had decided to end use of the limited margin it had to reduce borrowing costs.

Piotr Matys, analyst at InTouch Capital, said the market was unlikely to give much weight to this claim. The CBRT does not have enough credibility for the market to believe that the easing cycle will be interrupted, he said.

Thursday’s rate cut and minimum wage announcement, combined with a Bloomberg report on yet another injection of capital for the nation’s state-owned banks, fueled growing speculation that Erdogan may seek to get ahead of the presidential election. and parliamentarians who are currently scheduled for mid-2023.

Tim Ash, analyst at BlueBay Asset Management, said the president appeared to be preparing to go to the polls in what he called a boom or bust strategy.