PM Imran Khan unveils PTI’s new organizational structure





ISLAMABAD: In a bid to rebuild his party after the setbacks in local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appointed a new organizational structure for Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

This development comes a day after the prime minister dissolved party organizations nationwide after losing the mayorship of several major towns and villages in his stronghold province, including Peshawar, in the first phase of elections.

Announcing the development on Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Khan had expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of his party – which has been in power in the province since 2013 – in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Khan chose Minister of Planning and Development as secretary general of the ruling party, Minister of Defense Pervez Khattak as chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi as head of the Sindh chapter, vice chairman of National Assembly Qasim Suri for the President of Balochistan, Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood for the Punjab wing and Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtyar as head of South Punjab.

Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

The new board members were selected by an interim committee made up of Chaudhry, Khattak, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Kashmir Affairs Minister and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Bakht Yar, Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar, Umar, among others.

Chaudhry said the KP chief minister had been given responsibility for the second phase of parliamentary elections, adding that the PTI saw local institutions as vital for the advancement of democracy.

Friday’s meeting also decided that a special committee would be formed to examine the alleged allocation of tickets to relatives and friends of party leaders. In the future, such cases would be referred to the committee which would decide whether or not to grant tickets.

He said a ticketing mechanism for the elections would be put in place with the approval of the prime minister.

The minister had said that there was no concept of family politics in the PTI party, as Khan never let personal relationships dominate his mission in politics.

“If the culture of PPP and PML-N permeates the PTI, there will be no difference between them and us,” he said emphatically.

How the PTI should have played its role as a major party was not observed in the KP elections, he said.

The minister said the results of the village council elections were yet to come, showing that the PTI was still the biggest party in the campaign.

He said the PTI had national party status and Khan was the leader of the federation with his vote bank spread across the country.

No party other than the PTI is able to field candidates for around 1,200 seats in national and provincial assemblies in general elections, he said.

