Xi Jinping’s Focus on Party Gang Rules Highlighted Escalation of CCP Internal Struggles





The leader of the ruling party in China, Xi Jinping, recently stressed the importance of the Party’s internal regulations to maintain the absolute control of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) over the country. Analysts believe this indicates that the internal struggle within the CPC intensified after the 19th plenary session of the 6th Central Committee. Using the Party’s internal regulations to safeguard the centralized and unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee to guarantee the Party’s long-term government, said Ding Xuexiang, a member of the political bureau of the central committee. Xis words during the presidency of a national party conference on party regulations on December 20. Lu Tianming, a political commentator based outside of China, told The Epoch Times that the comments were Xi Jinping’s attempt to sound the alarm bells on his political opponents. These gang rules will be imposed to punish opponents, Lu said, adding that the Party’s internal struggle has become more intense after the Sixth Plenum, the CCP is seriously divided and the regime is in chaos. According to Lu, many public comments call the gang rule the Party’s internal regulations since the CCP is considered a gangster since it always considers itself larger than the country and places its internal discipline before the law of the Party. the state. CCP spokesperson CCTV declared that party organizations, members and cadres must abide by the authority of the party’s internal regulations on December 21, the same day, a CCP school organ newspaper also called for Party unity, claiming that the main political task of the CCP is to safeguard its centralized and unified leadership. This official rhetoric does not directly mention Core Xi and Central Xi as before as it might meet too much resistance from political rivals. added. In reality, Xi has changed his approach but still means the same thing, because he is still the highest leader of the Communist Party. Xi’s words will be a threat to political opponents, Lu further explained the CCP’s punishment procedure for its internal struggles: Anyone who breaks the rules within the CCP gang will be treated by the gang’s rules, and the Central Commission Discipline Inspection Agency, which is not a law enforcement body, but an internal regulations enforcement arm of the CCP, so it has greater power will first act as the authority of gang control. The disciplinary commission will first announce its findings and determine the charges against him, then return those under investigation to the public prosecutor for action. According to at the People’s State on December 21, the highest-ranking participant was Wang Huaning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and secretary of the central secretariat, as well as Yang Xiaodu, deputy secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection. ; Chen Xi, Minister of Organization of the Central Committee; Guo Shengkun, secretary of the Central Committee for Political and Legal Affairs; and Huang Kunming, minister of the propaganda department. To follow Jessica Mao is a writer for The Epoch Times and focuses on topics related to China. She started writing for the Chinese language edition in 2009.

