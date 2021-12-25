PM Modi announces vaccination for 15-18 age group, a “precautionary dose” for Covid warriors

India

New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15 to 18 would start from January 3, while the “precautionary dose” for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10, decisions that come in a context of increasing cases of Covid. linked to the Omicron variant of the virus. In an address to the nation, he said the precautionary dose will also be available for citizens over 60 and with co-morbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

The precautionary dose refers to a third dose of vaccine for people who are fully vaccinated, but Modi refrained from using the term “booster dose” as it is commonly referred to. In the midst of Christmas and the upcoming New Year’s festivities, Modi urged people to be vigilant and take all preventive measures, but added that they should avoid panic as he reassured them about the health measures in place to cope with any requirement. Administration of the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid will begin soon in India as well, he said. is vaccination. It’s time to be careful during the festivities, he said.

“I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. Remember to mask yourself and continue to wash your hands,” Modi said.

Noting that India started giving the vaccine to its citizens from January 16 of this year, Modi said that due to the collective effort and will of the people, India has taken the leap “unprecedented” and very difficult to have administered 141 crore of vaccine doses.

“Today, over 61% of the Indian adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, around 90% of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine,” he said.

Stressing that he is sharing key decisions with the people of the country on the occasion of Christmas, Modi said that vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin in the country on January 3, 2022.

This will reduce the worries of children who attend schools and colleges and their parents, and strengthen the fight against the pandemic, Modi said, adding that the move should also help standardize education in schools. “We have all seen that the corona warriors, healthcare workers and frontline workers have made a huge contribution to the security of the country in this fight. They still spend a lot of their time serving coronavirus patients, ”he said.

“Therefore, from a precautionary point of view, the government has decided that the ‘precautionary dose’ of the vaccine will be administered to healthcare workers and frontline workers from January 10,” Modi said.

This will boost the confidence of healthcare workers and frontline workers, he said. Giving an overview of the health infrastructure in the country, Modi said that as the virus mutates, “our confidence to meet the challenges also increases.”

“Our spirit of innovation is also growing. The country now has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 140,000 intensive care beds. If the intensive care and non-ICU beds are taken together, there are around 90,000 beds for children. Today the country has over 3,000 PSA oxygen plants in operation and four lakh oxygen cylinders have been supplied across the country, ”he said. he declares.

“States are receiving assistance to prepare a buffer dose of necessary drugs. They also receive adequate test kits, ”he said.

Praising the scientists and health workers, he said the seriousness of the vaccine was identified early on, and alongside research on it, work was also focused on the approval process, the chain of supply, distribution, training, IT support system and certification. Modi stressed that India’s fight against the virus has been based from the very beginning on scientific principles, scientific consultation and scientific method. An eleven-month vaccination campaign, the prime minister said, has brought relief and normality to the daily lives of compatriots.

Economic activities have been encouraging compared to many countries around the world, he said while noting that vigilance remains of paramount importance.

He also cautioned against efforts to spread rumors, confusion and fear in some quarters. Modi’s speech came on a day when officials said the Comptroller General of Medicines of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorization for Bharat Biotech’s locally developed Covaxin for children over 12. years with certain conditions. This is the second vaccine to receive regulatory approval for use in under-18s following Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D needle-free COVID-19 vaccine. PTI