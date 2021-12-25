Boris and Carrie Johnson pictured with their newborn daughter Romy as they hold Christmas calls with vaccine staff | UK News





Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie were pictured with their newborn daughter Romy as they held Christmas video calls with staff at the COVID vaccination center. The Prime Minister and his wife beamed as they pointed to their daughter, who was born on December 9, during a number of calls from Checkers in Buckinghamshire. As their companion dog Dilyn lay beside them on their sofa, the couple spoke with Dr Laura Mount, director of the Central and West Warrington Primary Care Network, who leads a vaccination team. Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Get a “wonderful” gift from a jab – PM

They then chatted with Tom Jones, from Rickmansworth, who attends the RVS Rickmansworth lunch club and also cares for his wife, who suffers from dementia. The Johnson family video call comes after the UK registered 122,186 new COVID cases and 137 more deaths on Christmas Eve. In his Christmas message to the nation, which was released on the same day, the Prime Minister encouraged people to get vaccinated. He said: “Although the time to buy gifts is theoretically running out, there is still one wonderful thing that you can give to your family and the whole country, and that is to get that jab, be it your first or your second, or your reminder. “We have received this vaccination which protects us and prevents us from infecting others. Picture:

Boris and Carrie’s dog, Dilyn, also made an appearance in the video call. Photo: number 10

“And I hope that I will be forgiven for being proud of the immense spirit of good neighborliness shown by the people of this country. “Getting stung not only for themselves, for ourselves, but for friends and family and everyone we meet.” Mr. and Mrs. Johnson also have a son together, Wilfred, who was born in April of last year.

