Help make BJP and India strong ”





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he donated Rs 1,000 to the BJP fund. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party to help the organization with “micro-donations”. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said he had donated Rs 1,000 to the BJP fund and called on his supporters to “help make BJP strong …” “I have donated Rs 1000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party Fund. Our ideal of always putting the nation first and the culture of selfless service throughout the life by our cadres will be further enhanced by your microphone. “Donate. Help make the BJP strong. Help make India strong,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. A receipt for PM Modi’s donation to the BJP fund has the email, cell phone number, and permanent account number, or PAN, withheld for privacy reasons. I donated Rs. 1000 to the Bharatiya Janata Party party fund. Our ideal of always putting the Nation first and the culture of selfless service throughout the life of our executive will be further strengthened by your micro-donation. Help make BJP strong. Help make India strong. pic.twitter.com/ENdytJYEj5 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2021 In the field “cause of the donation”, it is indicated “Fund of the party”. The donation is exempt from income tax. BJP leader JP Nadda also donated Rs 1,000 to the party fund. “I have made my modest contribution to strengthening BJP using the ‘Donation’ module of the NaMo app. By using the referral code you can also connect your friends and family to this mass movement and enable it is up to BJP to continue to selflessly serve the people, ”Mr. Nadda tweeted. The donations are part of a larger campaign launched by the BJP today on the anniversary of the birth of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Micro-donations can range from Rs 5 to Rs 1,000, Nadda said in a statement. The voluntary fundraising campaign will run until February 22, the “Punya Tithi of Deen Dayal ji,” he said in the statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-donates-rs-1-000-to-bjp-fund-help-make-bjp-and-india-strong-2670896

