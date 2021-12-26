White House says it’s ‘grateful’ Trump got promoted COVID-19 booster shot





Former US President Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa on October 9. Trump recently said in an interview that he had received a recall and called the COVID-19 vaccines “one of mankind’s greatest achievements.” (Rachel Mummey, Reuters)

WASHINGTON The White House is grateful to former U.S. President Donald Trump for receiving and promoting the COVID-19 vaccine booster, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

The former Republican president recently said in an interview that he had received a recall and called the COVID-19 vaccines “one of mankind’s greatest achievements.”

“The ones who get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones who don’t take the vaccine,” Trump said in an interview with conservative commentator Candace Owens. “If you take the vaccine, you are protected.”

“We are grateful that the former president got the recall, and we are also grateful that he made it clear in a recent interview that they are working and that they are safe,” Psaki told reporters during the interview. a briefing Thursday.

Only 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates among rich countries, in part thanks to a Republicans-led pullback against Democratic President Joe Biden’s year-long vaccination campaign.

Trump revealed in an interview with former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly on Sunday that he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, triggering taunts and harassing audiences live.

Public support for boosters represents a change of tone for Trump, who said in September that he likely won’t get one.

More than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the largest number of any country. The vast majority of deaths this year have been among the unvaccinated.

