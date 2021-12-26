



A majority of Tory voters in the 2019 general election want Boris Johnson to be replaced as party leader and prime minister in 2022, according to a poll. A survey by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Online Mail found that 60% of all voters wanted Mr Johnson replaced, with 35% “strongly” in favor of a change in leadership. Among conservative voters, 53% would like to see him ousted, with 27% “strongly” in favor. Only 15% of all voters want Mr Johnson to keep his job and 22% of Tory voters have supported him. A Conservative MP from a “red wall” constituency told the Independent polls would be the key to deciding the fate of the prime minister next year. The backbench MP said: “I don’t think there will be a quick leadership surge. People who already want Boris to step down will let him continue to find a little more chord. His bad numbers in it. the polls will shake a larger group. Senior Tories have suggested party MPs are in talks on how to replace Mr Johnson in the new year, after a turbulent month that saw controversy over the Owen Paterson scandal, Christmas holiday allegations last year and questions about the financing of the Prime Minister’s apartment. Rishi Sunak was the preferred candidate to replace Mr Johnson, according to survey respondents, with 43% of adults supporting the chancellor for the top post. Foreign Minister Liz Truss was supported by 23% of those polled. Opponents of Mr Johnson’s position would have to muster 55 signatures for the 1922 backbench committee of MPs to start a vote of no confidence. Next, a majority of Tory MPs are expected to vote against the prime minister to launch a leadership race, which will be decided in a vote by party members. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

