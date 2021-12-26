Vaccine for children, boosters for frontline workers





“Covid has not yet overtaken us. It is very important to be careful,” Prime Minister Modi said. New Delhi: India will start immunizing children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3 next year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a sudden address to the nation this evening. Health care and frontline workers will receive “precautionary doses” from January 10 next year, he added. People over 60 years of age who present with co-morbidities will also be able to take the booster dose on doctor’s recommendation. It will also start from January 10. The Prime Minister said that as people prepare to welcome the New Year with hope and celebration, it is also time to be careful as the highly contagious variant of Omicron is rapidly increasing Covid infections. He called on people not to panic but to be careful and alert. “Use masks and wash your hands regularly,” he said. Prime Minister Modi assured citizens that all possible preparations are aimed at tackling the increase in infections. He listed the number of hospital beds, the oxygen beds available and the progress of the vaccination. “Covid has not yet overtaken us. Being careful is very important,” he said. “Today the nation has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.4 lakh intensive care beds and 90,000 special children’s beds. Today we have more than 3,000 factories of functional PSA oxygen and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been supplied to all states, ”he said. “Besides vaccine research, we were also working on approval processes, supply chains, distribution, training, IT support system and certification. Through these efforts, India started to vaccinate its citizens on January 16 of this year, “he said. “Today, over 61 percent of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, around 90 percent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine,” he said.

