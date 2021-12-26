Turkish banks hike rates to keep lira deposits

Turkish banks have responded to the government’s new plan to defend the pound by raising lending rates in a race to attract pound deposits, which may surprise borrowers who expect cheaper credit, according to Reuters.

Deposit rates have jumped to over 20%, from 17% to 18% last week, as rising financing costs have pushed SME lending rates to over 30%.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday announced that the government will shield domestic depositors from losses due to devaluation of foreign currencies, a high-risk move that has pushed the pound up sharply from its all-time low.

No one wants to lose their lira deposits, a banking source told Reuters. This program has increased competition and we have seen an increase in deposit rates over the past week.

According to central bank data, banks’ average lending rates on sterling business loans reached 20.91% as of December 17, down from 19.63% the week before.

The pound fell to an all-time low of 18.4 against the dollar on Monday after falling for several months due to Erdogan’s unconventional interest rate cut policy and fears of an inflationary spiral.

The central bank, under pressure from Erdogan, has lowered the interest rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September as inflation has exceeded 21%. In response, bond yields and corporate lending rates instead rose, with traders anticipating a change in policy.

Meanwhile, banks have further raised interest rates, the sources said, to build up lira reserves in the face of rising funding costs and continued high dollarization.