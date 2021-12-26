In China, bragging about its wealth can get you censored





He began by exploring the sauna, integrated into the lavish bathroom of the hotel’s presidential suite. Next, the video blogger proceeded to the dining room, where a chef was waiting for him with a sparkling steak. The next morning, he woke up to a lobster breakfast, which he ate cross-legged in bed. Today’s bill: 108,876 kuai, or more than $ 17,000, he said after leaving a hotel in Chengdu, China, waving his receipt in front of the camera. I’ve slept the equivalent of several iPhones, he chuckled. The video was out of date, of course. Ostentatious, certainly. It is also a violation of Chinese internet regulations. Chinese authorities have declared war on content deemed to display wealth, amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strong calls to tackle inequality. As Xi positions himself for a third term, he has presented himself as a man of the people, leading a campaign against entrenched interests. Also read | ‘Oh my God, buy it!’ : How does direct shopping in China work? Financial regulators have cracked down on the country’s tech giants, extracting pledges of loyalty and large donations. Tycoons have been arrested on corruption charges. And online, authorities have ordered social media platforms to clean up the hugely popular videos that clearly show the gap between the haves and have-nots. The hotel blogger has amassed more than 28 million subscribers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, posting videos where he visited expensive hotels and tasted delicacies. But after being singled out by state media, he deleted those videos. His recent posts show him trying out snacks at a convenience store. We will strengthen our management and increase the power of our repression, so that Internet platforms feel that there is a sword above their heads, said Zhang Yongjun, a senior official in China’s cyberspace administration this year. There is no clear definition of what constitutes display or wealth. Although the managers presented a few examples, such as presenting receipts or ordering excessive food, they largely described a kind of I know it when I see it reign. The norm is the effect of content, said Zhang. Can spreading this content inspire people to be healthy, ambitious, and work harder for a good life? Or does it respond to the vulgar desires of the people? The inequalities in China are huge. One percent of Chinese own 31 percent of the country’s wealth, according to the Credit Suisse Research Institute. If not corrected, the imbalance could threaten the near total control of the authorities, which is based on a promise of economic comfort. Check Out the Latest DH Videos Here

