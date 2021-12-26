Senior Tories warn Boris Johnson to stop listening to ‘dangerous’ Michael Gove on Covid politics

Boris Johnson has been warned by senior conservatives to stop listening to Michael Gove on Covid politics, fearing he is pushing too hard for restrictions on Omicron.

Current and former ministers have singled out the upgrade secretary as a dangerous force in government after Mr Johnson suffered the biggest Commons rebellion of his term and lost the North Shropshire by-election earlier this this month.

Some have privately warned the prime minister to stop relying on Mr Gove and remove advisers who are allied with him from the heart of the government.

A senior Tory MP described Mr. Gove as the leader of pro-containment ministers and said: There are many of my colleagues who believe that Mr. Gove has become a very dangerous force in Cabinet.

A cabinet minister also called him an octopus because he is so involved in the affairs of other members of government.

MPs point to Mr Goves’ personal relationship with the Prime Minister to explain his influence on Covid policy.

One of them said: Gove makes him feel comfortable. Boris trusts him, and he thinks he’s the one who delivers.

But the MP added: Boris must stop listening to Gove. Never trust someone who has stabbed you in the back.

Caesar killed everyone who crossed his path but forgave Brutus and Brutus killed him.

Mr Gove has been one of the most consistently pro-lockdown Cabinet members since the pandemic began.

One insider said: He took such a firm stance on the restrictions during the first and second waves that he’s deep in him that this is what we need to do.

Last night, an ally of Mr Gove dismissed the criticism, saying: Yes, Boris is talking to Michael because he is the most efficient minister in Cabinet. So what?

But Michael can’t see the data, he’s not in the quad [of senior Ministers]. There is only so much he can do about it.