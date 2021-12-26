Bonus 2022: PM Modi announces vaccination for 15 years and over and a precautionary dose for frontline workers and the elderly | The Weather Channel – Articles de The Weather Channel





File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the Covid vaccination for the 15-18 age group will begin from January 3, 2022, while healthcare / frontline workers, as well as the population of 60 years and over with comorbidities, will receive a precautionary dose from January 10. year. “The decision to vaccinate children will not only strengthen our fight against Covid-19, but will also reduce the concerns of parents whose children are in school,” the Prime Minister said in his televised address to the nation. The country is currently watching a possible third wave of Covid-19 amid growing concerns over the spread of the new Omicron strain. As the elderly and those with co-morbidities are more likely to catch severe disease from the Omicron strain, Modi has also announced a precautionary dose for them. “People with co-morbidities over the age of 60 will be eligible for a precautionary dose from January 10, 2022, on the recommendation of their doctors,” Modi said. In his message to the nation, the prime minister also urged people not to panic over growing concerns over the Omicron variant, and called on everyone to remain vigilant, wash their hands and make full use of masks. Notably, Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin obtained approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday for emergency use for the 12 to 18-year-old age group. The vaccine manufacturer had submitted clinical trial data in the 12 to 18-year-old age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Bharat Biotech had earlier said the data had been reviewed by CDSCO and the Subject Matter Experts Committee (SEC), which provided their positive recommendations. ** The above article was posted from a wireframe source with minimal title and text edits.

