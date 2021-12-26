Turkish finance minister resigned amid falling lira crisis





Former Turkish Finance Minister Ltfi Elvan The Minister of Finance of Turkey, Lutfi Elvan, resigned this Thursday in the midst of the devaluation crisis of the pound, which lost 30% of its value last month, while the president of the country continues to defend a policy of low interest rates. Turkish media point out that Elvan’s departure was expected for weeks, as the former minister privately rejected Erdogan’s monetary strategy and his continued intervention in the work of the Central Bank. The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday appointed Nureddin Nebati new Minister of Finance to replace Lutfi Elvan to try to reverse the economic situation of the country and the collapse of its currency, the Turkish lira. Thus, after a little more than twelve months at the head of the Finance portfolio, Elvan gives way to Nebati, who until now held the post of deputy minister of this ministry and he is considered to be close to the former minister of the region Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s own son-in-law, collects Bloomberg. The President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Wednesday, the Turkish authorities decided to intervene in the currency markets in an attempt to stop the collapse of the pound, which during 2021 lost about half of its value against the dollar. “The Central Bank of Turkey will intervene directly in the market through sell transactions due to unhealthy price formations in the exchange rate”The entity said in a statement, which also began trading in the derivatives market of the National Stock Exchange. Turkey’s currency is trading near all-time lows these days, especially with concerns over Erdogan’s economic policies and the sacking of officials for disagreeing with his measures. In recent weeks, the currency crash has been exacerbated by the president’s comments that the country is waging an “economic war.” The pound also recorded negative developments after the country’s central bank cut interest rates by 100 basis points in mid-November. (With information from EFE and Europa Press) KEEP READING: Polish-Belarusian border crisis: EU expands sanctions against Lukashenko, US prepares new measures against dictator Iranian regime enriches more uranium as it negotiates in Vienna to restore nuclear pact For the United States, “Russia made plans for aggression against Ukraine” and warned Putin with unprecedented economic sanctions

