Covid-19 shots for the 15-18 group from January 3; reminder for seniors from January 10

In a televised address to the nation, Modi said India would open the vaccination campaign for minors over the age of 15 from January 3 and introduce doses of the precautionary vaccine for healthcare workers and primary care workers. line and vulnerable populations at risk of serious illness from January 10.

India will offer Covid-19 vaccination to adolescents between the ages of 15 and 18 and booster doses to healthcare and frontline workers, as well as those aged 60 or over who have comorbidities, from January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday.

The announcements come amid fears of omicron-fueled outbreaks of Covid-19 and demands from sections of the country’s medical community that India introduce boosters for at least high-risk population groups, healthcare workers who are at high exposure to the virus and the elderly with co-morbidities who are at risk for serious illness.

There have been three announcements, each will bring us closer to expanding levels of protection for the population, said Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health in Bangalore, and one of the experts urging the population groups at high risk to increase their protection rate.

The Union Health Ministry has yet to give details on children’s vaccines and booster shots, but experts expect children’s vaccination to use Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and DNA vaccine by Zydus Cadila. Both have been approved for the 12-18 age group.

Modis’ announcement of boosters for high-risk population groups widely received by the medical community appears to reflect what some experts see as a rapid overhaul of the country’s stance on booster doses.

India’s top vaccine decision makers said earlier this week that the country lacks adequate data to make a decision on recalls.

Introducing boosters would mean India would need access to an additional 500-600 million doses of vaccine, based on government estimates last year that healthcare workers and vulnerable groups make up 250 to 300 million people.

Vaccine makers nationwide have said they have sufficient stocks to support the boosters. The Serum Institute of India has a production capacity of 250 million doses per month, while Bharat Biotech has reported that it can produce 80 million doses per month.

Several countries Australia, China, Israel, Japan, South Africa, United Kingdom and United States, among others, have already introduced boosters for all their adults or for vulnerable groups. India’s silence on boosters until Saturday had been viewed by some experts as puzzling.