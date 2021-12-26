Imran Khan Appoints New Organizational Structure For PTI After Beating In Local KP Polls – Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism





Islamabad, December 25: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed a new organizational structure for the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, a day after the party’s previous bodies were disbanded following an embarrassing defeat during the first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The announcement was made by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his official Twitter account. Chaudhry said Planning Minister Asad Umar was chosen as the PTI general secretary and also appointed the presidents of various provincial divisions. According to the list: Defense Minister Pervez Khattak has been appointed PTI in charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi for Sindh; the vice-president of the National Assembly Qasim Suri for Balochistan; Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood for the Punjab; and the Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar for southern Punjab. Chaudhry had announced the dissolution of the previous organizations at a press conference on Friday after a meeting of the party’s senior leadership chaired by Imran Khan, Dawn reported. Imran Khan had expressed his dissatisfaction with the party’s performance in polls by the local KP body where he suffered an embarrassing defeat. He said that according to the results of the elections in the village councils, the PTI was still the “biggest party in the province”. Imran Khan, after consulting with the party leadership, decided to dissolve all the organizations from the tehsil center. The main organizers and all members of the PTI office were dismissed from their posts. Chaudhry said that a separate committee had been formed which would include himself and others, including KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Khattak, Communication and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed, National Chairman of Assembly Asad Qaiser, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Bakhtiar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Umar . The committee was tasked with proposing a new constitution and a new party structure. In the elections held in the 17 KP constituencies on December 19, the PTI, in power in the province since 2013, posted a dismal performance, giving way to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) . According to the provisional results of 47 of the 63 tehsils declared by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the JUI-F won 17 mayor / president seats while the PTI came in second with 12 seats. Independent candidates won the third highest number of seats. at seven, followed by Awami National Party at six, PML-N at three and Jamaat-i-Islami, PPP and Tehreek-i-Islahat Pakistan with one seat each. (UNITED)

