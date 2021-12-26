“Something has changed” in New Zealand’s security and China’s foreign policy – analyst

New Zealand’s relationship with China has come under increasing pressure this year after it raised concerns about Chinese state funded hacking and the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Mahuta previously said New Zealand would be “uncomfortable” with expanding the mandate of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to include diplomatic issues.

Buchanan said it was not clear whether this week’s joint statement on the Hong Kong elections was in line with this declared independent foreign policy, or a sign that New Zealand had abandoned this to better align with its traditional partners.

“This is an open question for me because I can see the government can maintain its independence and say, ‘Just on the Hong Kong and China issue, we side with our traditional partners, but on all other round of other questions, we don’t necessarily align with them.

“On the other hand, maybe the government has decided that the threat from the Chinese is so big that it’s time to pick sides, straddle the fence, and pick sides. our traditional partners because Chinese values ​​are hostile to the New Zealand way of life. “

Buchanan said a “toughening stance” towards China was consistent with the content of a new defense report who recently identified “China’s rise” and its power struggle with the United States as one of the main security risks in the Indo-Pacific.

“This perhaps reflects the concerns of security officials about China more and it may not be shared by the entire current government.

“However, the fact that foreign ministers have endorsed this latest overhead statement regarding Hong Kong would indicate that there is a general consensus within New Zealand foreign and security policy that China is a threat. . “

In response to the Five Eyes joint statement on Hong Kong, the Chinese Embassy issued a statement tell members to stop interfering in the affairs of Hong Kong and China.

Of particular concern was China’s explicit assertion in that response, Buchanan said, that it was ruled by the Chinese Constitution and Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration, in his Hong Kong administration.

“The Chinese have now said that the joint declaration signed in 1997 no longer applies and that all that applies in Hong Kong is Chinese law.

“So they violated their commitment to this principle and this is symptomatic of an increasingly hardened approach to everything, quite frankly, to a political issue under Xi Jinping.”

Buchanan said New Zealand, whose largest trading partner is China, was positioned as the most vulnerable of Five Eyes’ partners to any potential economic retaliation from China.

“It would be quite easy to see that if the Chinese are going to retaliate against anyone in the English speaking world, it would more than likely be us because it will cost them very little, people have to change their eating habits among the Chinese middle class but will have a dramatic effect on us because a third of our GDP is immobilized and bilateral trade with China.

“But the government has made it clear that it is looking to diversify. It has now signaled that on the diplomatic and security front it increasingly sees the Chinese as a malicious actor, and therefore no matter what happens to it. horizon, this government seems at least prepared to weather the storm. “

