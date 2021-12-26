Long queues and collapsing bakeries: bread crisis illustrates Turkey’s economic collapse





ISTANBUL – A dejected group of people stretched out in front of a government-subsidized bread bank in Istanbul, India. Turkey. People don’t take it, said Sengul Essen, 57. I worked as a housekeeper for 21 years and now I have to queue for bread. The Turks suffer from inflation and the devaluation of the lira. Salaries and pensions are no longer sufficient to meet their needs. The atmosphere in the bread line is dark. Most refused to be interviewed for fear of reprisals from the president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Whoever spoke declined to give the name. You don’t have to ask how things are going, just watch it online, said a young woman. Day and night we see prices going up, said an older man behind her. An electrician listened intently. People are suffering, he said. He earns 2,900 lire a month ($ 207), but his rent has risen to 2,000 lire. Your wife is buying less food. “The account is not closing. “ The government intervened to contain the bread crisis, pressuring bakeries to sell it below the cost of production. Istanbul Municipality increased the supply of cheap bread produced in state factories and the government increased the flour subsidy. Despite this, sales fell and bakeries went bankrupt. I can’t change the business logic, said Ahmet Ucar, 39, whose bakery is next to the government kiosk. “The price of flour is only going up. The costs have continued to increase, not only for flour but also for baking powder, sesame, electricity and gas. In a fatal blow, the landlord also increased the rent, according to Ucar. Sales have fallen by about a third. Consumers are buying less and some are turning to government kiosks where bread costs 1.25 lire ($ 0.09). Ucar says he does not have access to subsidized flour because suppliers do not extend credit and demand advance cash payment. Some bakeries have ignored the 2.5 lira bread price list and charge up to 4 lira, depending on their cost increases. But Ucar prefers not to risk it. I cannot increase the price. The city would fine me. During the crisis, he says inspectors fined him for administrative offenses. “They are imposing arbitrary fines, to fill the budget deficit.” Istanbul city, led by Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, an opponent of Erdogan, announced that it was providing milk to school-aged children from poor families and increasing sales of cheap bread produced in municipal factories . Istanbul has increased its production to 1.5 million loaves per day, but the demand is 1.6 million, according to Okan Gedik, director of Halk Ekmek, a bread factory in the municipality. We are under pressure from both sides, Ucar said. “The municipality sells cheap bread to win voters, and the government keeps prices low to keep voters. “ Some bakery owners with less expense guarantee that they will manage to survive, but consuming their savings. Low-volume bakeries will not survive, said Hasan Topal, 55, a bakery owner. Nilgun Gurgen, 43, who runs a small food market with her husband, said bread sales had halved in the past two months. I don’t think people will be able to resist, he said. Ali Babacan, leader of the opposition, attacked the president, who accused traders of stocking goods. “Erdogan, poor traders who do not know what to sell or what price to ask in a country where there is no price stability.”/ NYT, RUSSIAN TRANSLATION GUILHERME

