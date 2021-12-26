4 UN leaders who were part of Jokowi’s cabinet: National Okezone





PRESIDENT Joko Widodo led Indonesia for a period of 2 periods, namely 2014-2019 and 2019-2024. In his leadership, Jokowi is assisted by a number of ministers in the exercise of their functions. It is not uncommon for ministers of the Jokowi era to be prominent figures of the UN (Nahdlatul Ulama). The following are leading figures from the UN who were ministers during Jokowi’s time.

1. Khofifah Indar Parawansa Khofifah Indar Parawansa was the Minister of Social Affairs under the leadership of Joko Widodo. This woman, born in Surabaya in 1965, is a figure of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU). Khofifah’s political career began at the age of 27. Khofifah already caught the public’s attention when she read a speech setting out the United Development Faction (F-PP) position at the 1998 MPR general session. After President Suharto resigned, Khofifah joined the National Awakening Party (PKB). At NU, she headed Muslimat, the women’s wing of NU in 2000-2005. 2. Lukman Hakim Saifuddin Lukman Hakim Saifuddin became minister of worship during the leadership of Joko Widodo-Jusuf Kalla for the period 2014-2019. The man born in Jakarta on November 25, 1962 has known the Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) environment since his childhood. He started his involvement in NU as Deputy Secretary of the Central Executive Board of the NU Family Allowance (LKKNU) 1985-1988. Until he finally became chairman of the board of directors of NU Lakpesdam in 1992-1995.



3. Marwan Jafar President Jokowi asked PKB politician Marwan Ja’far to become Minister of Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration for the period 2014-2016. He completed his Masters at the University of Malaysia in 201-2014. The man who was born in Pati on March 12, 1971, has been active in the branch of the organization NU IPNU Pati since 1999. Marwan was also Deputy Secretary General of the Central NU INKOPSIM in 1999-2004. 4. Muhammad Hanif Dhakiri Hanif Dhakiri became Minister of Manpower in the Labor Cabinet elected by President Joko Widodo during the period 2014-2019. The man who was born in Semarang on June 6, 1972, graduated from the National University with a major in politics. Hanif comes from a Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) family and is an activist. He entered politics in 1998. His political career accelerated when he held the post of Secretary General of the PKB in 2014-2019.

