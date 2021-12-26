Politics
Officials punished for failing to control COVID outbreak in Xi’an city
Officials in the Chinese city of Xian face penalties for failing to do a good job of curbing the spread of the coronavirus, according to a report by The Guardian. A recent outbreak of deadly infection in the city, home to 13 million people, not only caused a strict lockdown, but also compromised travel in and out of the city. All domestic flights have been suspended after experts traced the origin of the outbreak to a passenger plane from Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection said 26 officials from Xian were held responsible for the recent outbreak. In a statement, he said that not all people succeeded in preventing and controlling COVID, but did not disclose the penalties that would be imposed on them.
Xi’an city reported another wave of COVID on Friday, December 24. Xi’an is the capital of central China’s Shaanxi Province and is home to over 13 million people. Despite two days of strict lockdown restrictions, the central city on Friday recorded more than 75 national cases of the B.1.1.529 strain. According to The Guardian, the lockdown continued even on Saturday and is expected to continue for a few days.
Friday’s cases marked the city’s highest COVID tally for this year. Meanwhile, 140 new cases (87 of which were transmitted locally) were recorded on Friday, bringing China’s total to 100,871. According to the country’s health ministry, new cases jumped 72 percent by compared to the number of cases of the previous days.
What are the restrictions in Xi’an?
Authorities have banned residents of Xi’an from leaving the city without permission from employers or local authorities. In the event that a household needs to do the grocery shopping, then it is obligated to send only one member to the store. Other family members are not allowed to leave the house unless they have essential jobs or urgent matters approved by employers or communities.
Nonetheless, several videos and images have surfaced on social media showing people doing panic shopping and household items. It is worth mentioning that Xi’an Wednesday. According to CNBC, the city is also dealing with undisclosed cases of a high-fatality disease transmitted by rodents. On the other hand, a larger COVID outbreak in southeast China began to ease this week.
(Photo: AP)
