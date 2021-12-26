“Once Boris Johnson is gone we will forget that he was ever allowed to run the country” – Mark Steel

The prime minister’s political days may be over as he faces attacks from all sides – and when he’s gone, no one will be interested in what he has to say

Photos of government parties during lockdown continue to pour in.

Soon see footage of the entire Cabinet recreating a Roman orgy at the Treasury office on New Years Eve.

Then Grant Shapps will insist: I assure you this was a workplace meeting. Nipple clamps were simply used as a quick way to unwind after a grueling day of making a trade deal with New Zealand.

The leaked photos prove how hard they work. Some of them might plead please let me go home, but Michael Gove yells: Nonsense. There’s another case of this full bodied South African thing to go through, and we’ve barely started on the Stilton.

The public trusted us, so it’s our moral duty to stuff everything.

So now almost the whole country despises them. Darts and football crowds are chanting angry curses about Boris Johnson.

If the football matches go on without crowds, instead of apologizing to viewers if they can hear the players swearing, commentators will say: We apologize for the lack of foul language and name calling on Boris Johnson this evening.

We understand that some of you will find this offensive.

Suddenly everyone is laughing at him. It has become common to hear someone say something like: they should stick their cheese in their ass and use it as a mousetrap, the useless dingbat with the floppy hair.

Then an announcer said: Thank you very much, that was the Tory MP for South East Dorset.

Ant and Dec made fun of him every night, and there are banners like the one that says Boris Johnson is across a bridge on the M25.

This sort of thing is everywhere. I would expect there to be a poster saying Boris Johnson is a piece of kangaroo dung, hung by staff at Mabels Tea and Scone Shoppe in Dartmouth, above the lemon cake display.

The Songs of Praise presenter will introduce the program by saying: This week we come from the picturesque St. Josephs Church in Little Tiddlebury, in the middle of the leafy heart of Wiltshire.

Reverend Dingbury has been the vicar here for over 30 years, and he will begin tonight’s service leading the congregation in a lively choir of Boris Johnson is ac ***.

Johnson’s problem is that he’s only known for his cheerful, scatty image.

Unlike Tony Blair or Margaret Thatcher who championed a set of ideas, no matter how terrible, he won’t be able to make millions traveling the world at exclusive events.

So once he’s gone, no one will be interested in him.

Hell be it on shows like Celebrities go Dogging, judged by a panel of experts.

Hell wasn’t even cast until after the first week, like he said: Comb your hair before you drop your pants, you scruffy idiot.

So try to pretend he wasn’t in the parking lot until 2am because he was at a meeting at the workplace.

And before long, well, we forgot that he was, somehow, the person we elected to run the country.