COVID-19: From childhood immunizations to DNA injections – key points from Prime Minister Modi’s speech, India News News





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Saturday, December 25 as concerns over the novel variant of the coronavirus (COVID-19) grips India. Experts have warned that a new wave of the virus could emerge in the coming months, possibly in February and March. PM Modi spoke on a range of topics, here are the main takeaways from the address: 1) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to be careful during the festivities amid concerns over the Omicron outbreak. 2) He announced the Covid vaccination for children aged 15 to 18, which will begin on January 3. 3) “Precautionary dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to frontline workers and healthcare workers from January 10, 2022. 4) He said people over 60 with co-morbidities may also benefit from a “precautionary dose” of the Covid vaccine on doctor’s advice. READ ALSO | Indian capital records 249 new cases of Covid, experiences strongest one-day peak since June 13 5) Nasal vaccine, the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid, will soon start in India. 6) Prime Minister Modi said now is not the time to panic, but urged citizens to be careful. He said to use face masks, hand sanitization and other prescribed Covid measures. seven) He said more than 90% of the eligible adult population received the first dose and more than 61% received both doses of the Covid vaccine. 8) He added that it was through the collective effort and collective will of all the citizens of the country that India passed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore vaccine doses. READ ALSO | IIT-Kanpur study indicates when third wave of COVID-19 in India could peak India’s Union Health Ministry has informed that the country has reported 7,189 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case count of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached 415. Amid fears of Omicron and the rising number of cases in various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday that central multidisciplinary teams would be deployed to ten identified states. “A decision has been made to deploy central multidisciplinary teams in 10 identified states, some of which are reporting either an increasing number of Omicron and COVID-19 cases or a slowdown in the pace of vaccination,” the ministry said. Union health in an official press release. (With contributions from agencies)

