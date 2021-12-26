Turkish President Erdogan Says With Cryptocurrency Regulators’ Fine Of 8 Million Lira To Binance, Cryptocurrency Law Is Ready Bitcoin News





According to reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has announced that the country’s cryptocurrency law is ready and will be submitted to Parliament without delay. At the same time, it was reported that the Turkish Financial Crime Investigation Commission (MASAK), which is responsible for overseeing cryptocurrency exchanges, has fined Binance Turkey for violations uncovered during the inspection of its responsibility. Turkish Cryptocurrency Law ‘Ready’ According to ABC Gazetesi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan (Recep Tayyip Erdoan) said during a meeting with reporters on Friday that the country’s cryptocurrency laws were in place. Providing information on the encryption legislation, Erdogan said: The law is ready and we will send it to parliament as soon as possible. After Erdogans’ announcement, state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Saturday that the Turkish Financial Crime Investigation Commission (MASAK) imposed 8 million on Binances Turkish Exchange for violations found during an inspection of responsibility. Fine in lire (751,314) USD. Without providing further details, Anadolu elaborated: The fine imposed on BN Teknoloji is the first of its kind since the agency was tasked with overseeing crypto asset service providers in May. Binance Turkey subsequently issued a statement, stressing that it communicates and cooperates “openly” with regulators. The exchange added that it “actively follows the constantly evolving policies, rules and laws in this new field.” In addition, Binance Turkey has stated that it is committed to “creating a sustainable, healthy and safe ecosystem”. In September, President Erdogan declared that Turkey is “In the war“With cryptocurrency. Further, Binali Yldrm, Vice Chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), said, “Unfortunately, cryptocurrency has also opened the door to discontent. Therefore, it is something that must be carefully controlled. “ In May, Turkey released some to reign After conducting fraud investigations on several cryptocurrency exchanges – Thodex and Vebitcoin – the cryptocurrency trading platform in the Official Journal. The Central Bank of Turkey also to forbid Use cryptocurrency to make payments. What do you think of President Erdogans ‘statement and Binances’ fine of 8 million lira? Please let us know in the comments section below. Kevin helms As an Austrian economics student, Kevin discovered Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open source systems, network effects, and the intersection of economics and cryptography.









In case you missed it Brazilian Senate passes new cryptocurrency bill Last week, the Brazilian Congressional House of Representatives approved a new cryptocurrency bill, which is currently awaiting Senate review and approval. If the project is approved, a central agency will be set up to oversee all cryptocurrencies … Read more.

