Booster doses for frontline health workers from January 10: PM Modi

Frontline and healthcare workers will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022, PM Narendra Modi announced. The Prime Minister made the statement in a nationwide address on Saturday.

“We have all seen that healthcare and frontline workers have made a major contribution to the country’s fight against the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He added: “They [healthcare workers] still today spend a lot of time serving Covid patients. “

“This is why, as a precautionary measure, the government has decided to initiate the administration of a” precautionary dose “for front-line and health personnel. This initiative will begin from January 10, 2022”, announced Prime Minister Modi.

He also said that people aged 60 and over will be able to receive booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines from January 10, 2022.

The Prime Minister, in his address to the nation, also announced that the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 will start from January 3 next year.

“Please don’t spread rumors and false news and we must remain vigilant to avoid them. We have carried out the biggest vaccination campaign and we want to work to improve it. We must strengthen the country against Covid “said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. .

The Prime Minister’s speech comes at a time when experts have warned of an increase in Covid-19 cases, with several states reporting confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. More than 15 Indian states have detected cases of the strain, which the WHO has identified as a variant of concern.