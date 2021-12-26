Imran appoints new PTI board members in central and provinces – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A day after the party’s organizational structure across the country dissolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appointed new Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) officials at the central and provincial levels, reviving the old party of eight-year structure.

Mr Khan, in his capacity as party chairman, appointed Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar as central secretary general to replace MP Aamer Mehmood Kiani, who was appointed additional secretary general.

The appointments were announced by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry via his official social media account on Twitter.

According to Chaudhry, Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mahmood has been appointed chairman of the central Punjab section of the party and Federal Minister of Industry and Production Khusro Bakhtiar chairman of the PTI section. from South Punjab.

Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi was appointed PTI Sindh chairman while Defense Minister Pervez Khattak was tasked with reorganizing the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the party recently suffered a defeat in the first phase of local elections.

The vice-president of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, was appointed president of the section of the PTI in Balochistan.

After the 2013 general election, the PTI introduced a new party structure under which the Punjab and the KP were divided into four regions each with no provincial officials. Later, the same region-based structure was maintained in the new constitution adopted by the party in 2019, and Sindh and Balochistan were also divided into four regions.

However, the new appointments show that Mr Khan abolished the party organizational structure as given in the constitution and appointed officials at the central and provincial levels.

So far, there has been no change in party structures in the sections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Speaking to Dawn, Mr Chaudhry said Imran Khan made these appointments temporarily using his special powers as party chairman. He said this interim setup would continue to work until the party has a new constitution for which a special constitutional committee has already been put in place.

The information minister said the first meeting of the constitutional committee was held on Saturday to discuss proposals for a new constitution. He said the party found it necessary to amend the constitution after finding loopholes in the previously agreed constitution.

Shortly after his appointment as the new PTI general secretary, Umar tweeted that it was an honor for him to have a key post in the country’s largest political party.

To have an important position in Pakistan’s largest political party is an honor as well as a great responsibility. Under Imran Khan’s leadership and in line with the expectations of party workers and voters, the PTI will grow stronger, Umar tweeted, adding: The workers of this party are its strengths, the example of which is not found in no other party.

Likewise, Ali Zaidi said in a tweet that he was humbled by the confidence the Prime Minister had shown in him and that he would try to meet the expectations of everyone, especially the PTI workers.

Together we will bring Sindh out of deprivation, Mr. Zaidi tweeted.

The dissolution of the previous PTI organizations was announced by Mr. Chaudhry at a press conference on Friday after a meeting of senior party leaders chaired by the Prime Minister to examine the party’s dismal performance in the elections for local KP bodies. , where the party has reigned for more than eight years.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Khan had formed a 21-member committee to form a new structure of party organizations and draft a new constitution.

The committee includes Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan, Murad Saeed, Asad Qaiser and Ali Amin Gandapur from KP; Fawad Chaudhry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Hammad Azhar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Saifullah Niazee, Amir Kayani and Sardar Usman Buzdar from Punjab; Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali and Qasim Suri from Balochistan, Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi from Sindh and Asad Umar from Islamabad.

Prime Minister Khan had blamed the selection of bad candidates for the party’s defeat in the first phase of local KP elections and expressed hope that the PTI would bounce back strongly in the second phase of elections scheduled for next month. He also claimed that he himself would oversee the selection of party candidates for any LG polls to be held in the country in the future.

