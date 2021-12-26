Indonesia.go.id – Successful economic transformation of a village

President Joko Widodo during his address at the BUM Desa Legal Entity Certificate Launch Ceremony and BUM Desa 2021 National Coordination Meeting at Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta on Monday (12/20/2021)

Successful economic transformation of the village

Since 2015, the government has distributed village funds of IDR 400-100 billion. Village enterprises (BUM Desa) are important to participate in the economic transformation of the village.

President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the launch of Legal Entity Certificate for Village Businesses (BUM Desa) and BUM Desa Rakornas 2021 at Bidakara Hotel, Jakarta on Monday, December 20, 2021. The President said, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the rural economy has become one of the saviors when the economy of urban areas is disrupted.

“Everyone must dare to change, the economic transformation of this village is very important. BUM Desa must also transform, not be routine, not work on things that only concern the village, but also have a great vision, be able to move towards larger markets, in particular towards export markets ” , said President Jokowi.

President Jokowi also called on the community to build and make villages the base of productive economic activities. BUM Desa and BUM Desa Bersama are expected to stimulate the growth of new businesses that the community needs.

President Jokowi asked BUM Desa to consolidate the efforts of the population to facilitate the supply of the community. In addition, private companies and BUMN can involve BUM Desa in each activity carried out.

“The cultures that are big people just watch, see the mines being removed from the area, from the village, people just watch, get involved. Later, I will expressly involve BUM Desa, BUM Desa Bersama, in their activities, “he added.

President Jokowi asked BUM Desa to develop agricultural and horticultural products in the international market. For example, a village in East Kalimantan exported oil palm and nipah sticks, as well as halaban charcoal.

“It’s great to be able to jump. If it’s called jump, because not only selling in the village, it doesn’t sell in the domestic market, but it can enter the export market and now there are so many opportunities like that, ”said the head of state.

Jokowi also said that when he went to Ngawi regency he found a young farmer who could produce large avocados through tissue culture with tissue culture. I also found the bananas to be large and good too. “This is what BUM Desa and BUM Desa Bersama must pursue and develop together. If the quality is like that, it’s not very easy, but very easy, very easy to export, “he said.

He hoped the village could work together. For example, with IPB or other universities to improve horticultural products so that their quality can be better and can enter a bigger market, for example, the export market.

It is to be noted that since 2015 until now, the government has distributed village funds of Rp. 400.1 trillion. He recalled that distribution can be managed in a judicious and targeted manner. “Be careful in the management of village funds, which are not in small numbers, the amount is very large, once again Rp 400.1 trillion is a lot of money. Once the target is wrong, once the handling isn’t good, it can run around. I have to remember that, “he said.

In detail, President Jokowi said that the Village Fund budget in 2015 was IDR 20.8 trillion, IDR 46.7 trillion in 2016, IDR 59.8 trillion in 2017, IDR 59.8 trillion in 2017, , IDR 8 trillion in 2018, IDR 69.8 trillion in 2019, IDR 71.1 trillion in 2020, and in 2021 it will be Rp72 trillion. “If we look at the village budget, the increase has also increased significantly. (In) 2014 the average was 329 million rupees, in 2015 it had increased to 701 million rupees, in 2021 it was 1.6 billion rupees, ”he added.

President Jokowi pointed out that since 2014, the government has been committed to developing Indonesia from the outskirts, the border and the village. The development carried out is centered on Indonesia and not on Java. The government, according to President Jokowi, does not only build large projects, such as toll roads, large ports or airports. But also roads in the village, roads in the village, small dams in the village, and the repair of popular markets in the villages.

“From the data I have, his physical body which has been awakened can also be seen. The village roads, for example, have built 227,000 kilometers of village roads, 4,500 units of small ponds, 71,000 units of ‘irrigation, 1.3 million meters of bridges, 10,300 village market units and 57,200 units of BUMDes. Looks, looks, looks, “he said. .

Not only that, the funds are also used to support the improvement of the quality of life of the inhabitants of the village. These include the construction of 1.2 million kilometers of drinking water supply infrastructure, 38,000 units of posyandu, 12,000 units of polindos and 38 million meters of drainage. There are 59 thousand units of wells, 56 thousand additional PAUD units, sports facilities, toilets, to improve the quality of life of rural communities.

Author: Eri Sutrisno

Publisher: Ratna Nuraini / Elvira Inda Sari

You can repost, rewrite and / or copy this content by citing the source Indonesia.go.id