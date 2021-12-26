Speech by PM Modi: Announcement of “precautionary doses” for the elderly, vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 will begin on January 3, 2022





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that India will soon begin vaccination of children aged 15-18 from January 3, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made key announcements regarding the Covid-19 vaccination in the country on Saturday amid the growing number of Omicron infections and cases. The Prime Minister announced that India will soon begin vaccination of children aged 15-18 from January 3, 2022. Modi, in his address to the nation, also said that the booster doses for workers in the health and primary care would be administered from January. 10. In addition, people over 60 with co-morbidities will also have access to the “precautionary dose” after consultation with their respective doctor. The Prime Minister also said that the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid-19 will also soon be available for inoculation. Bearing in mind the growing number of Covid-19 infections and the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Modi urged people not to panic and to exercise caution while celebrating the New Years festivities. many people in India have also been found to be infected with omicrons. I urge you all not to panic, be careful and vigilant. Wash your masks and hands briefly, ”he said. The Prime Minister underlined the fact that by following all the measures and directives, he will certainly prove to be a weapon against the coronavirus. “The experience of Covid-19 in tackling the global epidemic so far suggests that following all guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon to compete with the crown. And the second weapon is vaccination, ”he said. Modi also said that over 141 crore doses have been administered in India and that over 90% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine. In his speech, the Prime Minister assured Indian citizens that the government is prepared and is doing everything possible to tackle the growing number of infections. He also gave a list of the number of beds available across the country. “Today the country has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.4 lakh intensive care beds and 90,000 special beds for children. Today we have over 3,000 functioning PSA oxygen plants and 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been supplied to all states, ”the Prime Minister noted. “Besides vaccine research, we were also working on approval processes, supply chains, distribution, training, IT support system and certification. Thanks to these efforts, India started immunizing its citizens on January 16 of this year, ”he added. Expert for a clear policy on which vaccines to use for the added dose Experts welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on Saturday, December 25, to provide vaccine booster doses to health workers and the elderly (over 60) with co-morbidities. Although he called them doses of vaccine to be administered as a precaution. It’s good to hear that recalls have been announced, albeit limited, said Shahid Jameel, virologist and member, OCIS and Green Templeton College, University of Oxford. However, he added, what is important is a clear policy on which vaccines would be used as a booster. Jameel, who is also a visiting professor at Ashoka University in India, argued and wrote that there is a need for India to develop a clear policy on booster doses and on childhood immunizations. The Prime Minister also announced that from January 3, children between the ages of 15 and 28 will also be vaccinated. Dr Jameel and other experts have sought to find out which vaccines should be used and the number of doses. Some experts, including Jameel, also felt it may be time for India to close the gap between the two doses of Covishield from 16 weeks to 12 weeks.

