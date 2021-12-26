On Santa’s follow-up call, Biden is told “Come on Brandon” – and says he’s okay





December 24 (Reuters) – (Please note the language in the second paragraph which some readers may find offensive)

A vulgar anti-Biden slogan created an awkward moment on Friday during President Joe Biden’s phone calls with children following Santa’s flight when a father said, “Come on Brandon.”

The chorus, a sanitized version of “Fuck Joe Biden,” has been causing a stir on the internet since a TV reporter told racing driver Brandon Brown that a NASCAR mob screaming vulgarity actually said, “Let’s go Brandon. “.

Biden and his wife Jill Biden were getting calls in the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Santa Tracker, which tracks the progress of Santa’s reindeer-guided sleigh for millions of children.

At the end of a call, a relative who gave his name as Jared said, “Merry Christmas and let’s go Brandon.”

“Come on Brandon, I agree,” replied a relaxed Biden, before asking Jared if he was in Oregon. At this point, the call has been disconnected.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden participate in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls from the South Court auditorium of the White House in Washington, United States, December 24, 2021. REUTERS / Elizabeth Frantz

Read more

Much of the Christmas Eve exchange was not immediately clear, including what the caller intended, why Biden repeated the tagline, and whether either knew the origin of the phrase.

The White House did not respond to requests for comment. Jared’s full name and contact details were not immediately available.

The slogan became popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump, who caused a storm on social media during his own Christmas Eve phone call with children in 2018.

Trump asked Collman Lloyd, seven, of South Carolina if she still believed in Santa “because at seven it’s marginal, right?” Lloyd later told the media that she did indeed believe in Santa Claus and had no idea what marginalized meant.

Brandon Brown himself has expressed his displeasure with the appropriation of his name for an anti-Biden slogan.

“I don’t want to be a substitute for a swear word,” he recently told The New York Times.

Reporting by Merdie Nzanga; Writing by Raphael Satter; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Howard Goller

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

