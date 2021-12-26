Politics
Completely peeled – NU Congress and the Sweet Fruits of Trans Sumatra Toll Connectivity, by prof. Dr. H. Moh. Mukri, M.Ag
Rector of UIN Raden Intan Lampung and President of PWNU Lampung, Prof. Dr. H. Moh. Mukri, M.Ag. Photo: Ist.
Kupastuntas.co, Bandar Lampung – Indonesia is one of the countries of the world which has a very large area.
Globally, the area is equivalent to the combination of 11 Western European countries namely Austria, Germany, Belgium, France, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Ireland and Switzerland.
The island of Borneo itself is twice the size of Great Britain. Meanwhile, the island of Sumatra is six times the size of Ireland or fourteen times the size of Taiwan.
Additionally, as an archipelago, Indonesia consists of several large and small islands separated by the ocean.
Even so, for decades infrastructure development policies were still centered on the island of Java or said to be centered on Java.
As a result, there is a disparity in commodity prices between Java and outside of Java. Regions that are not well connected in terms of infrastructure find it difficult to compete with the raw materials of the island of Java. High logistics costs drive up prices.
The government has echoed the spirit of bridging distances between regions through connectivity for decades. This effort was confirmed in 2011 by the Masterplan for Acceleration and Expansion of Indonesia’s Economic Development or MP3EI for short. 2011-2025.
This master plan includes a strategy to reduce the high-cost economy, among other things, by building integrated toll roads in several regions of Indonesia.
However, it was not until the time of President Joko Widodo’s government that there was an acceleration in the development of toll road infrastructure. Not only in Java, the president also firmly announced the construction of toll roads outside of Java.
One of them is the Trans-Sumatra toll road that BUMN Hutama Karya Persero is working on. A daring gesture that invites pros and cons.
NU Congress and the sweet fruit of connectivity
At the opening ceremony of the 34th Congress of Nahdlatul Ulama, the Chairman of the Congress Committee congratulated President Joko Widodo on the construction of the Lampung toll road, which is an integral part of the Trans-Sumatra toll road.
This statement is actually a reflection of how not only the people of Lampung are feeling, but also the thousands of congress attendees.
It’s no secret that the overland route is the favorite among conventioneers in the Java region. The best alternative is to take the Bakauheni Palembang toll road.
Since its inauguration in January 2021, the route, officially named the Kayu Agung – Palembang toll highway, has indeed been able to reduce the journey time from 12 hours to only around 3 hours.
This saving of time allowed the committee and the participants of the UN congress not to tire too much to go directly to the activities, after having traveled from different regions.
Therefore, it can be said that the success of the 34th UN Congress is the sweet fruit of the infrastructure connectivity that was pursued during the time of President Joko Widodo.
It wouldn’t be a stretch if KH Said Aqil Siradj (then PBNU General Chairman) later dubbed the president as the father of Indonesian infrastructure.
New engine of economic growth
The Sumatra region has long been predicted as the main contributor to national economic growth after Java.
This island is rich in natural resources such as coffee, cocoa, palm oil, rubber with mineral wealth such as iron, aluminum, coal, tin and oil and gas.
So far, the pace of the economy in Sumatra has been hampered by inter-regional connectivity, as well as illegal (Pungli) withdrawals plaguing various crossings. From now on, the hope of an economic acceleration is no longer a dream.
The construction of the 2,400 km Trans-Sumatra toll road is key to saving travel time and reducing extortion.
This is what should be the engine of the acceleration of the new economy in Sumatra which will have a positive impact on the economic development of the country.
If the construction of toll roads in Sumatra and various parts of the country is fully completed, then slowly but surely Indonesia will become an important part of Asean 2025 connectivity.
The sweet fruit will not only be felt in the natural resource industry, but also in the areas of trade, MSMEs and tourism. And when that moment comes, we know who to thank.
