How is China seeking to dominate the global rare earth industry with an aircraft carrier?

China has strengthened its grip on its supply chain for rare earth materials. There are reports that the country has announced the merger of three rare earth companies with the aim of consolidating and dominating the sector.

China, the world’s largest producer of rare earths, has merged 3 state-owned rare earth mining companies, China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China and GanzhouRare EarthGroup Corp. to form a new China Rare Earths Group entity on December 23.

Rare earths are a combination of 17 minerals used as an essential ingredient in the production of consumer electronics as well as military equipment. According to reports, the China Rare Earths group will control 70% of the country’s production of these key metals.

China Rare Earth Group will be one of some 100 central companies which are directly supervised by the Commission for Supervision and Administration of State-owned Assets (SASAC).

SASAC will control 31% of the new company while China Minmetals Corp., Aluminum Corp. of China and GanzhouRare EarthGroup Co. will each hold a 20% stake. China Rare Earth Group’s registered capital is estimated at 100 million yuan ($ 15.6 million), Reutersreported.

The new combined company will be chaired by Ao Hong, deputy secretary of the Communist Party Company at Aluminum Corp. The day-to-day operations of the company will be overseen by Liu Leiyun, director of China Minmetals and alumnus of Tsinghua University, who is also the alma mater of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to reports published by Chinese media, the China Rare Earth Group has been described as an aircraft carrier because of its wide range.

According to information released by Beijing, the company will hold 70% of China’s production quota for medium and heavy rare earths, and about 40% of all rare earths which also includes light elements.

About 60% of the world’s rare earth production is attributable to China, according to data released by the US Geological Survey. Xi Jinping described minerals as an important strategic source in 2019.

The Chinese government has also released a proposal to strengthen oversight of this industry, which is still under consideration by the Chinese legislature, the National People’s Congress, Asia Nikkei.reported.

This merger is also likely to strengthen the industry which has suffered from sharp price fluctuations which impacted costs for its end users. It will also reduce the competitive pressure in the industry as it will reduce the number of Chinese rare earth miners from six to four.

The same ideology has been implemented by the Chinese government in other sectors such as rail transport and shipping lines. It aims to prevent rival groups from narrowing their parallels while bidding for big overseas contracts, Financial Timesreported.

We cannot let market forces determine how much rare earths should cost given their strategic importance, said a person close to Ganzhou Rare Earth who asked not to be identified. We need to keep prices stable so that end users can control costs and move up the value chain, they said.

Competition with the United States

Beijing’s move comes shortly after the administration of US President Joe Bidens highlighted China’s threat risks to the US supply chain. According to some reports, the US Department of Defense has also signed a technology investment agreement with an Australian company.

As part of the deal, the Australian company will build a light rare earth processing plant in Texas.

Wu Chenhui, an independent industry analyst, said the new entity will not change its primary focus, China, securing the global supply of rare earths and that the country will not arm it as a diplomatic counterattack. unless he is forced to.

But these essential resources give China greater leverage and bargaining power at the negotiating table, serving as a stern warning to any attempt at Western intimidation.

China’s rare earth capability was highlighted during the 18-month trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Xi Jinping visited Ganzhou, which is a major production base for rare earth minerals and magnets, in 2019. During his visit, he highlighted China’s expertise in the rare earth industry, mineral extraction, refining and production for further use. them for the manufacture of high-tech equipment, Global Timesreported.

According to industry insiders, the current restructuring may lead to higher prices for rare earths and may also increase domestic profitability. This will further help to solve the industry’s persistent problems, such as environmental pollution.

It is also expected to increase efficiency in the use of valuable resources, as it will reduce price competition between rival groups in the industry.

Rare earth prices skyrocketed in early 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic erupted, leading to a global supply shortage and also a huge reduction in productivity.

According to a reportpublishedAccording to the Wall Street Journal, the prices of these rare earths have not yet returned to the levels they reached in mid-2011.