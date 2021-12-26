The PUPR ministry builds a regional SPAM to serve 400,000 North Sumatrans





KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) is gradually building a region-wide Drinking Water Supply System (SPAM) in North Sumatra Province (North Sumatra) to support drinking water services in the towns of Medan, Binjai and Deli Serdang (Moi Champ). The regional SPAM of Me Field is expected to meet the drinking water needs of 80,000 domestic connections (RH), or the equivalent of 400,000 people. “Regional SPAM services are prioritized to meet domestic needs so that people can enjoy affordable, quality drinking water, continuous for 24 hours, and improve public health improvements related to it. ‘drinking water,’ PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said in an official statement on Sunday. (26/26/2020) .12). Development of regional SPAM in the field as part of the efforts of the Central Government and the Regional Government for the improvement of basic public services in the drinking water sector in an integrated manner until 2023. Also read: PUPR signs PPP for 37 Callender Hamilton bridges on Java island worth 2.19 trillion rupees The need for piped drinking water in the regions of Medan, Binjai and Deliserdang is estimated at around 11,000 liters / second and around 64% or 7,000 liters / second has been met. It is expected that the presence of regional SPAM in the field with a total capacity of 2200 liters / second will meet the water demand of the region at 83.6%. The raw water source for Mepanjang regional SPAM is from the Bingei River which flows through Langkat Regency and Binjai Town with an expected total capacity of 2,200 liters / second. The regional fields of SPAM Me are built in two stages, each stage being 1,100 liters / second. Since 2017, construction of phase I has started, including the water intake with a capacity of 2,300 liters / second and the raw water transmission pipe with a diameter of 900 mm, the plant of Sei Bingai water treatment (IPA) with a capacity of 1,100 liters / second, Distribution network (JDU) with a diameter of 1,200 to 450 mm and a total tank volume of 11,500 m3 and distribution network for SR. Also read: This is the strategy of the PUPR ministry to build housing for residents affected by tropical cyclone Seroja In the 2020-2021 budget year, the PUPR ministry allocates a budget of 433 billion rupees for the construction of JDU and IPA with physical advancement through early December 2021 reaching 88%. The construction of the JDU was carried out by contractor KSO Abipraya Hutama, which is an operational collaboration between PT. Brantas Abipraya (Persero) with PT. Hutama Karya (Persero) and for the IPA package, entrepreneur PT Adhi Karya (Persero). At the same time, the network to residents’ houses and SRs will be built by each beneficiary district / town.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kontan.co.id/news/kementerian-pupr-bangun-spam-regional-layani-400000-warga-sumut The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos