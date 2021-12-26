Faced with the wave of Covid-19 in the United Kingdom, the opposition pushes Boris Johnson to adopt new measures





9:00 p.m., December 25, 2021

They wait for him with knives between their teeth. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene his government on Monday to discuss a new package of health measures to combat the Omicron variant. However, the position of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, respectively Chancellor of the Exchequer and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, both vying for his post, but also of Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education, has not changed. Last week, at a similar meeting that broke down, they fiercely opposed further restrictions, along with some of their colleagues. Cabinet isn’t the only place BoJo could face a sling this week. British MPs, ready to sit on Tuesday in an emergency Westminster, could be called on to vote on a “plan C” against Omicron. This would be put to the vote just two weeks after “plan B” which generated a major rebellion within the conservative camp, 99 parliamentarians against health measures having refused to follow their Prime Minister. Boris Johnson had to rely on the support of Labor to pass a device yet light, such as a vaccination pass only for nightclubs and large gatherings, or wearing a mask indoors except in pubs and restaurants. A popularity rating already in bad shape Faced with this new ultra-transmissible variant, the head of government has deliberately refused to tighten the screw before Christmas so as not to blow up a popularity rating already in bad shape. “Boris Johnson begins this festive period with a ragged authority”, confirmed Friday in the daily The Guardian columnist Heather Stewart. Read also – United Kingdom: Boris Johnson weakened, these three candidates could succeed him The Prime Minister, who declared Tuesday “not to exclude additional measures after Christmas”, counts by then on the individual responsibility to amplify the vaccination coverage. Almost 70% of the British have received their two doses and 47% a third, called across the Channel the “booster”. In his diffused vows on Friday, he urged the population to be vaccinated. In vain? Fragilis these last weeks by multiple scandals and setbacks, BoJo finds himself again at the foot of the wall because of the mutant virus. Although this new variant seems less lethal, British scientists are urging it to adopt new provisions. But with what room for maneuver and what majority in Parliament, Boris Johnson having promised MPs that they would have their say on any new restrictions? Tony Blair, bulky support The conservative leader could only win his case with, once again, the support of Labor, which prances in the polls with 38% of the voting intentions, against 32% for the Tories. Labor, delighted to offer a new reason for dividing their rivals, keep claiming that Johnson is “too weak” to push through his new plan on his own. They also urge him to clarify the situation in England, while Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have announced new restrictions on Boxing Day, this Sunday. Former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair came to the rescue, saying Wednesday onRadio schedules that it would not have imposed new restrictions before Christmas either and that, given the transmissibility of the virus, only total containment would be effective. Enough to liven up the ministerial meeting on Monday.

