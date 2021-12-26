Politics
What are China’s economic plans for 2022?
China’s National Development and Reform Commission has said achieving economic stability will be its top priority as the country’s economy faces the threat of a slowdown.
Currently, the Chinese economy is facing pressure from multiple areas of lower demand, lower growth expectations, supply chain issues and regulatory issues.
Investors also appear skeptical of China’s outlook. Over the past year, the Hang Seng Index has fallen 12 percent over the past year.
In addition, over the past five years, the index has only given absolute returns of 5%.
What troubles China?
The defaults of Chinese real estate agent Evergrande and several other developers have also scared the markets. The real estate agent has $ 300 billion in debt, including money owed to millions of investors, employees, suppliers and home buyers, outside of major financial institutions.
A default could trigger a contagion effect that would ultimately affect the global economy. Stricter laws to prevent over-indebtedness could affect the economy’s ability to grow, as much of the economy remains dependent on continued infrastructure spending.
The Chinese economy has been hit recently as it recently faced an electricity crisis as the world faced energy shortages. As a result, the decline in electricity production has resulted in plant closures or production cuts. The closures have also raised concerns about the country’s food security.
Some provinces have even experienced large-scale power cuts as the government tries to make do with available energy sources. Although China is focused on increasing the share of green energy and reducing the consumption of non-renewable energy, coal has remained the main source of fuel.
Another threat to the country is companies looking to reduce risk in their supply chains by moving their sourcing out of China. Over the past three decades, China’s growth has been fueled by the transfer of manufacturing facilities to China.
However, after the current pandemic, companies have started to realize the supply chain risks that arise from concentration in one country.
As China continues to be a crucial part of the global manufacturing economy, we may see a shift in manufacturing to other low-cost countries such as India, Vietnam and Bangladesh.
The Chinese government’s crackdown on major Chinese tech companies has also caused panic among investors. An unstable regulatory environment is difficult for investors to navigate, making capital more expensive for Chinese companies.
Moreover, due to the lack of proper disclosures, US regulators are pushing to remove Chinese companies from the list of exchanges. The US government has previously alleged that funds raised from US investors were funneled through shell companies to finance the Chinese military.
How does China plan to restore its economy?
According to Chinese media reports, the government has highlighted three major issues that threaten supply shocks from China’s rapid economic growth, shrinking demand and weakening expectations.
In addition, the government believes that the external environment remains difficult to navigate.
In order to overcome these problems, the NRDC has highlighted certain aspects to focus on economic stability and growth, supply-side reforms to increase domestic demand, efficient supply chains and smooth functioning of the economy. ‘economy.
Food security remains a concern
Energy and food security also received special mention, given the energy crisis the country faced in 2021 due to energy shortages. Chinese President Xi Jinping said self-sufficiency would be a priority, especially in food and energy.
The NRDC is committed to improving the production of coal and natural gas. In addition, green energy sources such as solar, hydropower and wind power are also reportedly gaining renewed interest.
Food security would involve ensuring a constant supply of rice and wheat by maintaining minimum purchase price policies. In addition, initiatives to protect and improve the productivity of agricultural land would also be taken.
China is one of the world’s largest food importers after the European Union and the United States. Therefore, ensuring food security remains a major objective for the country.
New housing reforms?
As noted above, the government is aware of the problems plaguing the housing sector. Housing has become a speculative asset in China, as citizens continually trade in and out of homes with readily available credit.
The government stressed that housing is not a speculative asset and introduced several rules to prevent speculation. Curbing speculation while encouraging home buying would also be an important topic for the NRDC.
Overall, China appears to be focused on filling the gaps the pandemic has exposed in its debt-fueled economy. The focus on growing the manufacturing sector is expected to continue, with the NRDC promising to promote business and create jobs.
