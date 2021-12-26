In China, bragging about its wealth can get you censored

He began by exploring the sauna, integrated into the lavish bathroom of the hotel’s presidential suite. Next, the video blogger moved on to the dining room, where a chef was waiting for him with a sparkling steak. The next morning, he woke up to a lobster breakfast, which he ate cross-legged in bed.

Today’s bill: 108,876 kuai, or more than $ 17,000, he said after leaving a hotel in Chengdu, China, waving his receipt in front of the camera. I’ve slept the equivalent of several iPhones, he chuckled.

The video was out of date, of course. Ostentatious, certainly. Now, it is also a violation of Chinese internet regulation.

Chinese authorities have declared war on content deemed to display wealth, amid Chinese President Xi Jinping’s strong calls to tackle inequality. As Xi positions himself for a third term, he has presented himself as a man of the people, leading a campaign against entrenched interests.

Financial regulators have cracked down on the country’s tech giants, extracting pledges of loyalty and large donations. Tycoons have been arrested on corruption charges. And online, authorities have ordered social media platforms to clean up the hugely popular videos that clearly show the gap between the haves and have-nots.

The hotel blogger has amassed more than 28 million subscribers on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, posting videos where he visited expensive hotels and tasted delicacies. But after being singled out by state media, he deleted those videos. His recent posts show him trying out snacks at a convenience store. (He did not respond to requests for comment.)

We will strengthen our management and increase the power of our repression, so that the Internet platforms feel that there is a sword above their heads, said Zhang Yongjun, senior official of the Chinese cyberspace administration, during a press conference this year.

There is no clear definition of what constitutes display or wealth. While the managers presented a few specific examples, such as presenting receipts or ordering excessive food, they have largely described a kind of I know it when I see it reign.

The norm is the effect of content, said Zhang. Can spreading this content inspire people to be healthy, ambitious, and work harder for a good life? Or does it respond to the vulgar desires of the people?

Douyin, the video platform, said this year that it had closed about 4,000 accounts in two months, including those that posted videos of people scattering renminbi. Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like lifestyle app, announced last month that it had reported nearly 9,000 posts showing wealth from May to October.

The inequalities in China are huge. One percent of Chinese own 31% of the country’s wealth, according to the Credit Suisse Research Institute. The coronavirus pandemic has further exposed the disparities, as the wealthy returned to luxury spending while other Chinese continued to struggle.

If not corrected, the imbalance could threaten the near total control of the authorities, which is based on a promise of economic comfort. Exorbitant urban housing prices and accelerating competition for white-collar jobs have left many young people thinking the Chinese dream is out of reach. Even Xi called the rich-poor gap a major political issue affecting party legitimacy.

But the anti-wealth campaign that flaunts its focus on reducing wealth traps, not wealth itself, highlights a larger question about how far Xis’ rhetoric will go. Despite his considerable power, Xi has yet to adopt tactics that could prove unpopular with the middle class or elites, many of whom have ties to the party. Policies such as property taxes and inheritance taxes have long stalled and labor rights remain weak.

Rather, it’s about allaying public discontent on the part of some actors, without at least for the moment really touching anyone’s cake seriously, said Zhang Jun, assistant professor at City University of Hong Kong who studies Chinese class policy, about repression on the Internet.

Flamboyant materialistic displays have long found an enthusiastic audience online, with the Chinese Internet being no exception. In a viral trend in 2018, Chinese users posted photos of themselves sprawled on the floor surrounded by expensive items. An entire industry exists to help users appear richer than they are.

The authorities began to pay attention. In July 2020, the cyberspace administration announced a plan to deep clean up information that promotes bad values ​​such as comparing or displaying wealth, extravagant entertainment, etc.

The campaign was boosted by extensive state media coverage, with Xinhua, the state news agency, claiming that the display of wealth deteriorates the social atmosphere. In recent weeks, it gained new attention when Xiaohongshu, the app, urged users to make videos denouncing the display of wealth and promoted them to other viewers.

One of the guests was Yi Yang, owner of an inn in Dujiangyan, a small town in Sichuan Province. Last month, Yi, 35, shared a video, to peaceful piano music, of her husband gardening and packing wontons as she described how they made their own furniture and grew their own vegetables. She contrasted her lifestyle with people bragging online about buying their first sports car or paying in full for sprawling villas.

We have dreams, we have flowers, we have freedom, she said. It is a real wealth.

In an interview, Yi said she was concerned that young people watching flashy videos would develop unrealistic expectations. When they have failed to achieve similar material wealth, she said, they will have doubts about the company and themselves.

Others said concerns about the display of wealth were overblown. On the Weibo social media platform, some users said the videos satisfied their curiosity or was just entertaining.

Jassie Chen, 38, who was invited by Xiaohongshu to make an anti-display of wealth video, said she had no problem with celebrities doing ads for fashion houses, or her wealthy friends posting. articles on glamorous vacations or wearing expensive watches. They knew how to be subtle, said Chen, a university professor in Beijing who normally blogs about career advice.

His main complaint was about posers taking pictures with bags or cars they didn’t actually own.

In fact, in my opinion, she said, for some people to have money and others not, it’s quite normal.