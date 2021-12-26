The CPEC sounds the economic death knell for Pak





Pakistan is lending at an alarming rate of around PKR 16 billion per day, which will rise to PKR 20 billion by the end of 2022 and to PKR 35 billion by the end of 2025 if the situation remains so. Since the loans are governed by sovereign guarantees from the Pakistani government, the government may have to divest its strategic assets to repay the loans. Pakistan has already ceded two of its islands to China and given full rights to its Saindak mines at a throwaway price of $ 350 million to a Chinese company.

New Delhi: In 2015, when Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistani Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif announced an ambitious China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at an approximate cost of US $ 46 billion, they called it of change in the history of Pakistan. Now, after six years, the project has completely changed the game, with Pakistan collapsing its economy and becoming an undeclared colony of China. In the past six years, things have turned around, especially since Imran Khan Niazis’ tenure as Prime Minister turned out to be disastrous, where not only Pakistan’s GDP per capita fell from US $ 1,482 to 1,194 US $, but inflation hovers in double digits all the time. . CPEC’s original budget including all contingencies was US $ 46 billion, which now stands at over US $ 90 billion to date. Interestingly, China and its financial institutions have already invested / loaned over US $ 60 billion to Pakistan while just under 25% of the work is complete. Most of the projects are financed at crushing interest rates, making debt payment the largest entity in the Pakistani budget. International experts believe that the CPEC is nothing more than a Chinese economic trap, leading to China’s full control over the Pakistani economy. Pakistan understands this, but it is too late to get out of the trap. China has made sure that its loans are covered by a special confidentiality clause, so that the recipient country cannot seek any relief from any international agency and thus becomes China’s economic slave. We can see examples of Chinese debt traps all over the world like in Laos (China took over the entire central electricity grid from Laos), Tajikistan (ceded over 1,000 km2 of land to China for a small loan), Sri Lanka (Hambantota Port and Mattala Air Base), Malaysia (Large-scale corruption was observed when 90% of the cost of pipelines was prepaid to Chinese companies while works were stalled at 12%), Cambodia (being labeled as a vassal state of China for 70 years), Argentina (China being the biggest trading partner that eats away at the country’s resources), Ecuador (more than 70% of the GDP of the country is spent to pay loans and interest to China), Venezuela (the economy is totally dependent on China) and several African countries. The list is long. Pakistan is not the latest addition to this list. Pakistan, whose external debt has already reached 120% of its GDP, is estimated to repay more than US $ 100 billion to various Chinese financial institutions by the end of 2024 due to the CPEC’s plans alone. Professor Jia Yu, director of the International Development Corporation at Peking University, openly said during the 2018 CPEC summit that CPEC is not a gift. This clearly means that Pakistan must either repay it in cash or by ceding its strategic assets to China. Understanding this road to the end of the world is important for analyzing the Chinese debt trap vis-à-vis Pakistan. EARLY HARVEST PROJECTS OR BLOOD ASSOCIATED VAMPIRES The very first phase of CPEC consisted of early harvest projects which mainly consisted of establishing power plants throughout Pakistan. Of the 23 planned power projects, 16 power projects have been completed under the CPEC until 2020, when Chinese power companies have invested around PKR 55 billion and, within 4 years of their commissioning. , have made profits of over PKR 450 billion, at an average cumulative rate of over 70% each year. Pakistan has abandoned its old coal-fired power plants and for the benefit of these Chinese power producers, the Pakistan National Electricity Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) increased the electricity tariff 19 times in 2020 and more than 8 times in 2021. It is relevant to mention here that according to the agreement between the Pakistani government and Chinese companies, NEPRA is legally obliged to purchase 100% of the electricity produced by these plants. And if he doesn’t, the penalties will be massive. As a result of these Chinese vampires, the base cost of generating electricity in Pakistan in September 2021 was PKR 26.5 per unit, which caused its circular debt to increase by 210% to around 2.5 trillion. PKR.

TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE WHERE HISTORY HAS STILL BEGUN Within the framework of the CPEC, massive transport infrastructures have been planned with seven major projects. Today, the three railway projects (ML-1, ML-2 and ML-3) and two road projects (east alignment and west alignment) have been suspended due to lack of funds. Only the Khunjerab-Gwadar highway has been implemented, but its support roads are still struggling to get out of the record. Massive corruption and cost overruns have made these projects a white elephant. Some of the examples include the Lahore Metro Orange Line, which was built at a cost of over US $ 1.8 billion (PKR 32,000 crore) for a stretch of just 27.1 km. The Delhi Metro was built at less than a third of that cost (even after adjusting for all possible currency conversions and inflation). A 392 km stretch of road between Sukkur and Multan consumed US $ 2.9 billion, or about 52,000 crore Pakistani rupees (133 crore PKR per kilometer) and nearly 15,000 crore PKR at a rate of About PKR 30 crore per kilometer was spent on repairing and rehabilitating a 487 km road, which was part of the main road connecting Khunjerab-Gwadar.

Under construction Gwadar Special Economic Zone.

SPECIAL INVISIBLE ECONOMIC ZONE Pakistan has planned nine special economic zones throughout the CPEC which promised employment to several million young Pakistanis and painted a very rosy picture. Today, work has not yet started in eight of the nine SEZs planned in Gilgit, Mohmand, Rashakai, Islamabad, Mirpur, Bostan, Dhabeji and Port Qassim. Some construction has started in the Faisalabad SEZ, which also stalled due to lack of funds. Not even a single plant has emerged in these nine SEZs and it is estimated that with the current financial situation in Pakistan, no SEZ will ever materialize. There is a strong possibility that China will take over the nine Special Economic Zones (SEZs), the majority of infrastructure centers and key industrial cities over time as collateral for its loan, as Pakistan is unable to repay the debts.

THE INFINITIVE PORT OF GWADAR Pakistan has thought of making Gwadar a Dubai or a New York, but its hopes have failed miserably. Road projects are slow and no railway line has yet been laid. The construction of six large container posts as well as six freight terminals (bulk, roll on / roll off, grain, LNG and two for oil) are only visible on the maps and Gwadar airport awaits the start of work after the recent escalation. from its budget of $ 22.2 billion to $ 51.3 billion. Recently, residents of Gwadar staged a month-long protest to express concern that the Chinese are eating away at their livelihoods. If we try to find the beneficiaries of CPEC, we find Chinese companies, joint consortia, Pakistani companies owned by retired generals and industries owned by Pakistani politicians all around CPEC. Every project involving Chinese funding is covered by strict confidentiality clauses and the costs are frequently increased, without any explanation, making the project commercially unviable despite heavy investments. Retired and serving Pakistani military officials constitute the majority of CPEC’s projects and they are not accountable to anyone. Corruption, lack of transparency and poor planning are the other reasons for the failure of the CPEC, where a dirty union of government officials, military commanders and a few select business conglomerates are busy siphoning money to buy assets in Europe, America and the Middle East. East. As a result, key projects have not yet started, but the Pakistani government is struggling to repay its debts with interest. Chinese companies enjoy tax exemptions, free water, free electricity, Pakistani military security and priority treatment, which their competitors do. not. Ironically, China hasn’t given even a single penny of subsidy. The government-to-government loan is negligible and all funding is provided by financial institutions such as Exim Bank, China Development Bank or ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China). All projects are either in the form of loans (concessionary or commercial) or backed by a sovereign guarantee from the Pakistani government (eg electricity projects) for repayment. A very interesting aspect of this financial apocalypse is that every Pakistani government comes, blames its predecessor, and fools the people on behalf of Kashmir and India. They then take out more loans at higher interest rates and the saga continues. Today Pakistan is lending at an alarming rate of around PKR 16 billion per day, which will rise to PKR 20 billion by the end of 2022 and to PKR 35 billion by the end of 2025 if the situation remains so. Since the loans are governed by sovereign guarantees from the Pakistani government, it may have to divest its strategic assets to repay the loans. Pakistan has already ceded two of its islands to China and ceded full mining rights to its Saindak mines at a throwaway price of $ 350 million to a Chinese company. A few other projects are in the process of being sold. It is dangerous for the sovereignty of any country and especially when a country with nuclear weapons cedes its assets to another country, the situation becomes critical. Hope the world is listening.

Major Amit Bansal (ret’d) is a former military veteran.

