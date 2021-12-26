Politics
Erdogan, struggles to get out of the early elections funnel
Amid the continued fall in the price of the Turkish lira in the national currency, the opposition’s demand for snap elections to end Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s two-decade rule over the country is sparking heated debate in the media and among the public. political circles these days.
In the past few days, the lira has collapsed to an all-time high of 17 against the US dollar, with economists’ forecasts suggesting that by the end of the year the drop could be as high as 20.
The economic crisis was at the origin of a duel between President Erdogan and the opposition. His opponents want him to leave power and organize early elections as a way out of the crisis. But his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), refused to go to the elections earlier than expected.
The opposition wants to sink Erdogan
Opposition parties have called for new elections in the country over the past two months, following a widespread economic crisis and the collapse of Turkey’s national currency. Leaders of the main opposition parties accused Erdogan of incompetence and called for early elections.
Leaders of political parties opposed to Erdogan have spoken out in critical speeches calling for Erdogan’s resignation.
“Our goal is that the children of this country do not go to bed hungry, and the only way to improve the situation is to put Erdogan and the AKP aside,” said the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP ), Kemal Klçdarolu.
Meral Akener, leader of the Right Party and Klçdarolu’s key partner in the People’s Parliamentary Coalition, attacked Erdogan with a more fiery tone, claiming that “with the president’s ignorant statements, our national currency and our economy are heading for ruin and bankruptcy “. Calling Erdogan ignorant is first by Akener and indicates a change in policy.
Ahmet Davutoglu, the former defected prime minister and Erdogan confidant, believes there is some sort of intent in Erdogan’s economic speeches and remarks, and that although he knows the sensitivities of the market, he raises the dollar with his words, thus openly attacking the national currency.
Ali Babacan, leader of the Opposition Party for Democracy and Progress and Erdogan’s former Minister of the Economy, gave a speech on Saturday calling for early voting to end the crisis.
In his final comments, Klçdarolu attacked Erdogan’s economic policy and said that the government offered certain guarantees to save the price of reading it, but that they do not exist in practice and that Erdogan cannot create an environment of trust in the market. An early election is therefore necessary.
Meanwhile, the media trumpeting the opposition’s election demands is making things difficult for Erdogan. In recent weeks, leading newspapers like Cumhuryet, Aksam, Milliyet and others have seen their front pages devoted to criticism of the government and demands for early elections.
All the propaganda and positions of political leaders opposed to the AKP regime show that they intend to disarm Erdogan at the time of the historic collapse of the Turkish economy and end his two decades of rule. To understand this, it is very significant to quote these data: After the AKP came to power in 2002, with the reforms carried out by this party, which was based on the abolition of 6 zeros from the national currency in 2006, each dollar was 1.5 lira. In 2015, every dollar rose to 2.
In the current circumstances where the pound has fallen sharply and experts suggest it could hit 19 for every dollar soon enough, opposition factions are trying to tighten the noose on Erdogan by using the media to force him into an election. to end his leadership.
Erdogan seeks to restore his credit and justify his performance
Contrary to the wishes of the opposition, the leaders of the AKP have recently stated their firm opposition to the holding of new elections. On December 21, Erdogan rejected his opponents’ proposal to hold an early election and said the elections would be held on the scheduled date, June 2023. In a statement released on Tuesday, the president stressed that the issue of early elections had been decided. and Devlet Bahceli, the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) which shares power with the AKP, is due to be elected on time.
The statement comes at a time when, in November, Erdogan, responding to the opposition’s call for early elections, said that the presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey would be held as planned in June 2023.
In fact, in the year and a half that remains before the new elections, Erdogan is trying to get the economy back on track by improving employment and currency conditions and on the other hand, regaining his prestige and credibility. as a charismatic leader of the past. . The AKP presented an action plan to completely get rid of the worsening economic crisis.
According to the government’s package of measures, exporting companies, which have difficulty pricing foreign currency due to exchange rate fluctuations, will be updated regularly and directly on the price by the central bank.
Turkey will adopt new financial mechanisms to bring “under the mattress savings” into the financial system, according to the president, who estimated that residents’ “under the mattress savings” include 5,000 tons of gold from a total value of 280. Billion dollars.
“In collaboration with market players, new mechanisms will be developed to integrate these gold stocks into the financial system and bring them into the economy,” Erdogan continued.
In general, Erdogan’s program can be explained as follows: it would announce a state of emergency and raise the idea that the lira’s price rise is possible by using the dollar’s price suppression on the dollar. Change market. This, the president believes, would work because in the free market there is systemic financial sabotage and manipulation of the price of the lira to strike blows at the government. However, experts question the success of Erdogan’s corrective measures and opposition parties call the plan a failure.
