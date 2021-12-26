Here are the best foreign stories at 2000 hours





FGN15: CHINA-XINJIANG-OFFICIAL

Beijing: The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP), led by President Xi Jinping, abruptly replaced its leader in the volatile Xinjiang province, Chen Quanguo, who was sanctioned by the United States for alleged human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the region. FGN13: SAFRICA-MANDELA-CELL-KEY

Johannesburg: South Africa has taken urgent action to stop the auction of the key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years as a political prisoner before becoming the first democratically elected president of the country. FGN17: BANGLA-FERRY

Dhaka: Massive search operations continued on Saturday for the second day of missing passengers from an overcrowded three-story ferry carrying around 800 people that caught fire on the Sugandha River in southern Bangladesh, killing at least 41 people and injuring more than 150 others. FGN24: WORLD NOL

Rome: Christians around the world celebrated their second COVID-19 Christmas as soaring infections in many countries overwhelmed hospitals, canceled flights and curtailed religious observances on Saturday, a time of the pandemic when vaccines against the coronavirus were more available than ever. (PA) FGN23: NASA-SPACE-LD TELESCOPE

Kourou (French Guiana): The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope took off on a high-stakes quest on Saturday to see the light of the first stars and galaxies and roam the universe in search of clues of life. (PA) FGN22: SAFRICA-INDIAN-AWARD

Johannesburg: Indian-born philanthropist and founder of the “Gift Of The Givers” disaster relief group, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman won the prestigious South African Prize of the Year from the Daily Maverick newspaper. FGN12: United Kingdom-VISA

London: Foreign social workers, nursing aides and orderlies, including Indians, will soon be eligible for a UK health and care visa for a period of 12 months as part of temporary measures to address shortages in the area. PTI

