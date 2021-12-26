Highlights of PM Modi’s Speech Today: From Omicron to Nasal Vaccine Launch in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Christmas Saturday and announced that India will soon launch a nasal vaccine against Covid-19. It’s time to be careful during the festivities, Prime Minister Modi has warned and urged citizens not to panic and to follow appropriate Covid behavior amid an increase in Omicron cases. Here are some quotes from Prime Minister Modi’s speech: “Today, many countries face the threat of Omicron. In India, too, many people have been infected with Omicron. I urge you all not to panic, to be careful and alert. The use of masks, hand disinfection should be followed. “ “The experience of combating the global Corona pandemic so far shows that following all the guidelines at the individual level is a great weapon in combating Corona. The second weapon is vaccination. “ “India started vaccinating its citizens from January 16 of this year. It is thanks to the collective effort and the collective will of all the citizens of the country that today India has passed the unprecedented and very difficult target of 141 crore of vaccine doses. “ “To date, over 61% of India’s adult population has received both doses of the vaccine. Likewise, about 90 percent of the adult population has received a single dose of the vaccine. “ “India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.40 lakh intensive care unit beds, 90,000 pediatric and non-ICU intensive care unit beds. We have more than 3000 PSA oxygen factories in operation, 4 lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed all over the country. “ “The nasal vaccine, the world’s first DNA vaccine against Covid, will soon start in India. “ “Vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 will start from January 3, 2022.” “We have all seen that the Corona warriors, healthcare workers and frontline workers have a huge contribution to keeping the country safe in this fight.” “Therefore, given the precautions, the government has decided that a precautionary dose of vaccine will also be launched for healthcare and frontline workers. It will begin in 2022, on Monday, January 10. “ “People with co-morbidities over the age of 60 on the recommendation of their doctor will be eligible for precautionary doses from January 10, 2022.” Read all the latest news, breaking news and news on the coronavirus here.

