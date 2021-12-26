How Boris Johnson’s fortunes rocked in 2021 – and what it means for Labor in 2022

In May, I visited Hartlepool to report on the by-election that was going to get the Conservatives to take the seat for the first time since its creation in 1974, with a majority of nearly 7,000.

At the time – at the height of vaccine deployment – Boris Johnson and his government were at the top – on average 9 points ahead of Labor in the polls.One of the issues that would come to haunt his post as prime minister was already being discussed – who paid for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment.

But while some newspaper headlines screamed sordid, the wallpaper question was not put to me in Hartlepool – even once.

One Wednesday on the set of ITV’s Peston show, I remember discussing why it was with Labor MP Jon Cruddas.

He agreed that at that point the same was true in his patch, Dagenham – no one seemed too bothered.

But the thing we do know about the sleaze, he said, is that it crumbles. Nobody cares, until one day they do – and then it becomes a huge problem for the government.

He was right – although I’ll pick two moments, rather than one, that changed the dial for Johnson.

The first was when he and others made the decision to support Owen Paterson – when the Conservative MP at the time was accused of break the rules of parliamentary lobbying – by trying to overhaul the whole system of standards. Talk about opening a box of worms.

The second was my colleague Paul Brands Ball – the video leaked to ITV News of advisers joking about a Downing Street party – which suggested the country had been lied to.

Watch the leaked video, obtained by ITV News, of senior Downing Street executives joking about an event – days after it allegedly took place

Just days before this was published – even that morning – Conservative MPs told me that they had hardly had any correspondence on partygate in their mail bags. But this video changed things.

Strolling through the doors in another by-election – this time in North Shropshire – I suddenly heard about sleaze allegations – and not just parties but – as Cruddas had suggested – now people cared about the renovation as well.

But it was not just these problems. Other frustrations were bubbling up too – many of them focused on the NHS like ambulances and appointment with the general practitioner – with people much less willing to give the government the benefit of the doubt because of the pandemic.

A week before the historic defeat of the North Shropshire Tories, ITV News deputy political editor Anushka Asthana analyzed the mood in Owen Paterson’s former constituency.

In just seven months Johnson’s fortunes shifted – from a powerful Tory winner capable of overthrowing the Red Wall seat majorities held by Labor for generations, to a weakened prime minister who had just lost two massive majorities (Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire) in what you might call the Blue Wall – the traditional heart of the Tories.

He has also faced (and faced) massive rebellions against Covid with newspaper briefings of some Cabinet members starting to feel like the rumblings of a future leadership race.

I’ve even heard ministers openly questioning whether Johnson will lead the party in the next election.

And then there are the polls – Johnson’s personal scores have fallen and on voting intentions – Labor now has a 6 point lead.

And in a way that doubles the pain for the Prime Minister, because his depression has the exact opposite impact for Keir Starmer.

Several members of the shadow cabinet have told me that in recent weeks the Labor leader has gained new confidence in the way he operates.

Labor leader Keir Starmer has gained confidence in recent weeks, sources said. Credit: Pennsylvania

This is the first time in 11 years that Labor has had a chance, one said, saying hope, along with the shadow cabinet reshuffle, has changed the way everyone behaves.

Having energetic new shadow cabinet members like Yvette Cooper and Wes Streeting made us all our game.

While many of the new faces are still fairly unknown to voters, the reshuffle was aimed at strengthening Labor’s position in areas Starmer believes will be critical in the next election: the economy (and, of course, the resumption of the pandemic ), upgrade, law and order – with a focus on Labor’s message to make Brexit work.

Health and education will also be clearly determining.

In addition to better polls, Labor scores better in focus groups.

Until recently, they admitted that the response to Starmer was often somewhat dismissive with – we don’t know much about him “and” we don’t know what he stands for.

But in the most recent focus groups, leading Labor Party figures watched a woman lay on top of Johnson for 10 minutes. At the end, she turned to Starmer’s question and said he looked and sounded good, saying she could see him as Prime Minister.

They don’t think it’s unique – they think the mood has changed.

The slogan – one rule for them and one for us – seems settled, and they think that following the difficulties of Brexit, and Johnsons Peppa Pig speech at CBI, businesses are prepared to hear them.

Labor is also monitoring the Lib Dems‘close success, not only because of the impressive campaigns that won both byelections, but because, at the end of the day, they know they need the Lib Dems to beat the Tories in more traditional areas so that Starmer has a realistic path to power.

On the other hand, senior liberals say they find it easier to persuade the Tories to give them a chance if the Labor Party is led by someone they can imagine in Downing Street.

But for all the pain for the Tories and the positivity within Labor at the moment, both sides know how quickly things can change.

We seemed to come out of this poll lead out of nowhere and I fear it may evaporate just as quickly, a senior Labor source said.

It’s like a cotton candy poll head.

They said one of the concerns was that Labor was benefiting from Johnson’s problems and people lashing out at the Prime Minister, but did not yet have a compelling positive story to tell. We urgently need to build this.

Others agreed that 2021 must be the occasion for Labor to present its stand and tell voters what it will do in government.

Overall, both sides know that things are never as good or as bad as they think in politics.

The 6 point lead is significantly smaller than Ed MilibandIt’s 11 points ahead in 2013, halfway through this legislature – and it then lost seats.

As for the Conservatives, they know that politics is also changing.

As we move into 2022, with the return of the pandemic, possible restrictions are likely to emerge more than the sleaze.

To put it in political terms, crises often favor incumbents.

And as for Johnson himself, things are really bad now and there are things that could be done for him, but he’s been down a few times and has always found a way back.

Work knows this well.

We’ve underestimated it before, said a shadow cabinet minister. We don’t have to start over.