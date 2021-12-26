KRI Nanggala delves into Jokowi’s 3 period speech















TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The sinking of the submarine KRI Nanggala 402 in Bali waters became the most significant event in April 2021. The Indonesian people cried at that time because 53 soldiers were pronounced dead. Then the question of a scenario to encourage President Joko Widodo to serve as president for three terms emerged in late June 2021. One indication is the emergence of a group calling themselves JokPro or Jokowi-Prabowo. . Here is a series of events that received a lot of attention from April to June 2021. 1. The sinking of the KRI Nanggala 402 The KRI Nanggala 402 submarine lost contact while diving in the waters north of the island of Bali on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. After a 72-hour search, the Indonesian Navy officially declared that the submarine sailor had sunk on Saturday April 24, 2021. A total of 53 crew members were declared dead in the incident. 2. KPK investigators accept bribes The Corruption Eradication Commission announced the appointment of a suspect against its investigator, Deputy Commissioner Stepanus Robin Pattuju, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The KPK suspects that Robin and a lawyer named Maskur Husain have received a bribe – Rp 1.65 billion wine from the mayor of Tanjungbalai M.Syahrial. A bribe was paid so that Robin could deal with the case that trapped Syahrial in the KPK. 3. The government hides the terrorist OPM The government officially designated the Organization of the Free Papua as a terrorist organization on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD said the ruling refers to Law Number 5 of 2018 The law defines terrorists as any person who threatens, mobilizes and organizes terrorism. According to Mahfud, the terrorist status also applies to those who are members and supporters of the organization. This determination was allegedly triggered by the shooting death of the head of the Papua Regional Intelligence Agency, Brigadier General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, on Sunday April 25, 2021. The shooting was carried out by the ‘OPM. 4.KK rejects the review of KPK’s lawsuit The Constitutional Court rejected the suit for formal revision of Law No. 19 of 2019 or the revised KPK Law. The formal lawsuit was filed by former KPK president Agus Rahardjo and other prominent figures from civil society. A constitutional judge, namely Wahiduddin Adams, expressed a dissenting opinion. According to him, the Court should have allowed the application for judicial review. 5. A total of 51 agents PCN deleted The chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission at the time of Firli Bahuri decided to fire 51 anti-corruption commission employees out of 75 employees who were found not to have passed the National Insight Test. Firli et al made the decision of Novel Baswedan et al during a meeting with the Minister of Law and Human Rights Yasonna Laoly; Minister of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Tjahjo Kumolo; and Head of the State Personnel Agency Bima Haria Wibisana. The meeting was held at the BKN office on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. After the meeting, KPK vice-chairman Alexander Marwata said 51 employees were made redundant because they could no longer be placed. At the same time, 24 other employees can be appointed civil servants provided they agree to participate in a retraining. Of the 24 people, 6 people refused to participate in the training. Recently, 57 employees were made redundant, plus one person who retired. 6. The discourse of the 3 periods of Jokowi The question of a scenario where President Joko Widodo could serve as president for three terms emerged in late June 2021. One indication is the emergence of a group calling themselves JokPro or Jokowi-Prabowo. They discussed Jokowi’s twinning with his former rival in the 2019 presidential election. Two scenarios emerged at that time, the first was to open up the opportunity for a third five-year period through general elections. The second scenario extends the presidential term to a maximum of three years. later, Jokowi declared that he rejected the speech of the 3 periods. Read the events of the year on Kaleidoscope 2021 Tempo.co

