PM Modi announces vaccine for children, precautionary doses for frontline workers and the elderly | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a surprise speech to the nation on Saturday evening, announced the Covid-19 vaccine for children and the booster doses, which Prime Minister Modi called precautionary doses, for frontline workers and the elderly, in the midst of the fear of Omicron. Children aged 15 to 18 will receive the Covid vaccine from January 3, 2022. Seniors with co-morbidities will receive booster doses from January 10, 2022, PM Modi announced. As demand for booster doses increased amid the Omicron variant outbreak, Prime Minister Modi, in his unscheduled address on Saturday evening, said India’s scientific community only makes decisions after careful consideration. Congratulating the scientific community for their relentless efforts in the fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said: “Our scientific community has carefully decided on every detail of the vaccine, when to take which doses, etc. would like to share with you on the auspicious occasion of Christmas and also the birthday of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “ The “precautionary dose” will be given to front-line workers and the elderly with co-morbidities. Seniors will only receive these doses after consulting their doctor, PM Modi said. The start of a new phase of vaccination from January 2022 will complete a year of India’s vaccination journey as the Covid-19 vaccination campaign began on January 16, 2021. Frontline workers and people Seniors with serious illness were the priority groups of the vaccination campaign as well. Speaking at length about Omicron, the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Prime Minister Modi said there was no need to panic as India is well positioned in the fight against the virus thanks to its infrastructure health care. However, the pandemic is not over and it is necessary to maintain appropriate behavior at Covid, stressed PM Modi. Regarding India’s preparedness against any new wave of pandemic, Prime Minister Modi said India is equipped with 90,000 beds for children and the country has reached peak immunization coverage in record time. Hailing the country’s health infrastructure, Prime Minister Modi said there will soon be a nasal vaccine and a DNA vaccine. PM Modi’s announcement of a vaccine for children comes as India’s Comptroller General of Medicines on Saturday granted approval for the emergency use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for children between 12 and 18 years old, making it the second vaccine after Zydus Healthcares ZyCoV-D to be approved for children under 18. However, from January 3, India will administer vaccines to people 15 years of age and older.

