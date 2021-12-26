Politics
Need special treatment for job creation
TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – After his retirement as a soldier in the Indonesian National Army (TNI), Marshal TNI (Ret.) Hadi Tjahjanto has now received a new assignment from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
The former TNI commander was appointed by President Jokowi to be the 2022 Mandalika MotoGP field commander.
News of Hadi’s appointment as Mandalika MotoGP 2022 Field Commander was delivered by Tourism and Creative Economy Minister (Menparekraf) Sandiaga Uno via a upload to his Instagram account.
Sandiaga passed it on after meeting Hadi on Friday (12/24/2021) afternoon.
“As a form of rapid movement and joint movement (GERCEP and GEBER), this afternoon I met Marshal TNI (Ret.) @ Hadi.tjahjanto who has just been appointed by the president @jokowi to be the Field Commander of MotoGP Mandalika 2022, “ Sandiaga wrote on her Instagram account on Saturday (12/25/2021).
Sandiaga explained that MotoGP is a world-class motorcycle event that can trigger the revival of the Indonesian economy.
From there it is necessary to work together with all parties to create new jobs.
“Therefore, special treatment is needed, the cooperation of all parties including and involving the surrounding community for job creation,” he said.
During the meeting, Hadi and Sandi agreed to continue to coordinate and assess MotoGP preparations in Mandalika.
Over the next three months, the government will continue to coordinate, carry out a number of assessments and complete several preparation stages in order for the Mandalika 2022 MotoGP racing event to run successfully.
“Over the next three months, we have agreed to continue to coordinate, evaluate and complete every step of the existing preparations so that they are right on target, on the right benefits and on time,” said Sandiaga.
Regarding the appointment as field commander for the Mandalika MotoGP preparation, Hadi also visited Lombok last Tuesday (12/21/2021).
“My visit here is by direct order of the President to prepare for the MotoGP event. He hopes this MotoGP will become an extremely successful event,” he said.
According to Hadi, safety standards and all preparations for MotoGP will be different from yesterday’s WorldSBK.
Because MotoGP has the potential to have a larger audience.
Read also : PROFILE Retired Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, former TNI commander who became Mandalika MotoGP field commander
According to him, the IATC and the WSBK are proof that NTB has managed to organize even international events.
“But we remind you that MotoGP is much more important than the previous event,” he said.
Hadi said some preparations needed to be made immediately. For example, the infrastructure of the Mandalika circuit which must be repaired immediately.
The MotoGP race in Mandalika is expected to take place in the second session.
Dorna Sports has set the implementation of MotoGP in Indonesia from March 18 to 20, 2022 and WSBK from November 11 to 13, 2022.
In addition, Indonesia is also responsible for hosting the MotoGP 2022 pre-season tests which will take place from February 11 to 13, 2022.
Now, the Mandalika circuit is improving to host the Mandalika MotoGP next year.
A number of improvements include access to vehicles, pedestrians and drainage channels around the circuit, structuring of the landscape and completion of the construction of the Pit Building (non-modular part).
To organize MotoGP, the grandstands or grandstands of the Mandalika circuit will also be added to 11 points surrounding the circuit.
The addition of this grandstand is necessary to anticipate the number of MotoGP spectators which should be higher than the WSBK.
All of this work is expected to be completed in early March 2022.(tribune network / igm / dod)
