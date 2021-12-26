Nasal vaccine, the world’s first Covid DNA vaccine coming soon: PM Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Modi’s statement came during his address to the nation on Saturday. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID-19 will soon be available for the vaccination campaign. In an address to the nation, the Prime Minister said, “The nasal vaccine and the world’s first DNA vaccine against COVID will begin soon in India. “ PM Modi further said that more than 90% of the eligible adult population received the first dose and more than 61% received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister also announced the COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15 to 18 as of January 3. He said the precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to be given to frontline workers and healthcare workers starting January 10, The prime minister said people over 60 with co-morbidities may also benefit from the “precautionary dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine on the advice of the doctor. “Today we have 18 lakh beds and 5 lakh oxygen beds. Today more than 3,000 PSA oxygen plants are operational,” said PM Modi. He further stated that India has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen beds, 1.40 lakh intensive care beds, 90,000 pediatric and non-ICU intensive care beds. “We have over 3,000 PSA oxygen factories in operation, four lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed all over the country,” he added. Prime Minister Modi further said the coronavirus had gone nowhere and Indian scientists were monitoring Omicron closely. According to the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 7,189 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the nationwide case count of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached 415. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/nasal-vaccine-worlds-first-dna-covid-jab-to-be-available-soon-pm-narendra-modi-2671653 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

