PM Narendra Modi to address the last Mann Ki Baat of 2021 today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 84e edition of his monthly show Mann Ki Baat today, December 26. Today’s show will be the final edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for the year 2021. Announcing PM Modi’s monthly radio program, All India Radio tweeted: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts in #MannKiBaat today at 11 am. The next edition of the program will take place in January 2022. Mann Ki Baat will be broadcast live nationwide today at 11 a.m. and will be accessible via TV, radio and online portals. The show will be broadcast across the entire AIR and Doordarshan network, the AIR News site and the News on AIR mobile app. See you today at 11 a.m. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/KVAlLOjbcN

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021 PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program will also be broadcast live on AIR News, DD News, PMO and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting YouTube channels. The Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on these networks on the last Sunday of each month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation on the night of December 25, speaking about the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Inviting citizens not to panic, he reminded everyone that the pandemic is not yet over and that the ideal is to take the necessary precautions. During his speech, the Prime Minister further announced that precautionary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to frontline and healthcare workers, as well as to people over 60 years of age with co-morbidities, from January 10, 2022. The COVID-19 vaccination campaign for adolescents will also start soon, as PM Modi announced that the vaccine will be given to people aged 15 to 18 from January 3, 2022. This is a major relief for them. parents, who raised concerns about the resumption of physical classes in schools.

