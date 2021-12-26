National security conditions still positive before or after Covid-19





National security conditions during the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) have always been positive, both before the start of Covid-19 and after almost 2 years of the pandemic. PHOTO / Antara / Fikri Yusuf

JAKARTA – The state of national security during the administration of President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) is still positive, good since before it was Covid-19 and after almost 2 years of pandemic. This is one of the results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) survey which was announced today. – The state of national security during the administration of President Joko Widodo () is still positive, good since before it wasand after almost 2 years of pandemic. This is one of the results of the Saiful Mujani Research and Consulting (SMRC) survey which was announced today. Majority of the public considers current security conditions to be good / very good 62.6%, said SMRC research director Deni Irvani in the publication of a public poll titled Economic-Political 2021 and Hope 2022: National Public Opinion online, Sunday (12/26/2021). Then 12.4% of respondents said it was bad or very bad. And there is 22.2% who rate moderate, 2.7% did not respond. So, the majority said the security conditions are now very good, he said. Read also: The Minister of the Interior says that regional security approaches are not always fluid How is the security trend, Deni said, since before the Covid-19 outbreak the trend was always over 50% or always positive even though there were fluctuations (up and down decrease). In the September 2019 survey, 60.4% rated it as good, and in the current survey it is 62.6%. Statistically (statistically) there is no significant difference, the security conditions continue to recover or remain positive, he said. Deni continued, how the public rates national security over the next year, majority or 75% said it was good or very good, who said it would be bad or would be very bad, a total of 4 , 5% and 14.8% who said it would be moderate, and did not respond 5.7%. So the majority of the public is very optimistic (optimistic), Deni said. The study population consists of all Indonesian citizens with the right to vote, aged 17 years and over or married. Samples were drawn by multistage random sampling of 2,420 respondents. Which can be validly and randomly questioned 2,062, ie 85% of respondents. The survey’s margin of error is 2.2% with a confidence level of 95%. The selected respondents were interviewed face to face by the interviewer and a quality check was carried out on 20% of the respondents at random to determine the validity of the interview, without finding any significant errors. The interviews took place from December 8 to 16, 2021. (rca)

